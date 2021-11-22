USD Spikes As Powell Nomination Sparks Hawkish Rate-Hike Odds Shift

The dollar index has spiked following President Biden's decision to re-nominate Jay Powell to run The Fed, as opposed to the more-dovishly-perceived Lael Brainard.

The decision has also sparked a notably hawkish jump in STIRs, shifting the market's expectations for a first rate-hike from July 2022 to June 2022...

These are the highest level for 'hawkishness' in this cycle...

And while stocks knee-jerk reaction was higher on "continuity", they are fading as the hawkish shift in rates is perceived...

Get back to work Mr.Powell! The Dems need their scapegoat.