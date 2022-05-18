Vancouver Arby's Manager Accused Of Urinating In Store's Milkshake Mix For "Sexual Gratification"

Police have accused an Arby's manager in Vancouver of urinating in his store's milkshake mix for "sexual gratification" on at least two occasions.

We know what you're thinking...but hey, at least it's not more terrible news about inflation though, right?

The manager, Stephen Sharp, was already being investigated for child pornography, according to a new report by the NY Post. He made the admission to police while being questioned, the report says.

Sharp was arrested by Vancouver police and confessed to downloading and distributing child pornography on May 10, the Post reported.

When officers executed a search warrant on Sharp, they uncovered "dozens of photos and videos depicting the sexual exploitation of children as well as the urine video on his digital devices".

They say Sharp downloaded the images "at least once" while he was working.

And now, the search for the urine drinkers has commenced. The Post writes that authorities are "looking for any unlucky customers" who "purchased a milkshake from the Arby’s at 221 Northeast 104th Ave. on Oct. 30 or Oct. 31 and has a receipt."