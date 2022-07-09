Vegas Mulls Curfew For Under-21s After Recent Shootings

Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD), and casino bosses are mulling over a possible curfew for anyone under 21 years old after a string of recent shootings and violence in Sin City's downtown district, according to local news Fox 5.

One of the most recent shootings was outside the Fremont Street Experience in downtown Vegas on July 4. Footage of the incident posted on Twitter shows a group of young adults fighting, and then gunshots rang out.

Video footage of the fight and subsequent shooting on Fremont Street last night. (Warning: violent content) pic.twitter.com/tGA278GwEv — Las Vegas Locally 🌴 (@LasVegasLocally) July 4, 2022

Following the shocking incident, Goodman tweeted that her administration, LVMPD, and property owners on the Vegas Strip all concluded they would "not tolerate violence/crime."

She said LVMPD and city marshals boosted the number of patrols in the downtown area and added, "Our City Attorney will prosecute violators to the fullest, and we're exploring a curfew for those under 21 ."

Goodman's announcement also comes after a June 19 shooting on Fremont left a 23-year-old dead. According to authorities, several people got into a fight inside a casino that escalated into gunfire on the street. A 16-year-old suspect was arrested in connection to the shooting.

Vegas is a playground and Disneyland for adults, and its economy heavily depends on tourism. The one thing the city and casino bosses cannot afford is the glitzy stretch of downtown Vegas plagued with violent crime because vacationers and convention planners could begin to steer clear of the town.