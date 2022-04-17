Viral Tesla Video Flying Through Los Angeles Air Inspires Others 

Being a social media influencer isn't always a good thing, especially when the content is dangerous. This causes vulnerable young people who see online content to copy those destructive behaviors.

Such as the TokToker in March, who decided to launch his Tesla Model S off the steepest roadway in Los Angeles at a high rate of speed and soared through the air before crashing into other cars.

For readers who don't remember this insane video. Here you go:

Now others are copying the idiot TikToker and making videos of their own, jumping vehicles through an Echo Park neighborhood.

According to automotive magazine Carscoops, the street has an insane 32% grade initially used to test cars. The copycats jumped a BMW X2 on the same roadway and set fire to the road this time around.

Seeing videos like these online normalizes dangerous behavior for younger folks and makes them prone to repeat such stupidity. This type of copycat behavior could give rise to even more stupid behavior in the area.