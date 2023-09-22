VP Kamala Harris Becomes Biden's 'Gun Czar' As War On Second Amendment Goes In Overdrive

The Biden administration announced Thursday that Vice President Kamala Harris will oversee the first-ever White House Office of Gun Violence Prevention to reduce gun violence.

VP Harris will be in charge of enforcing current laws and collaborating with local officials to push anti-gun measures at the state level.

"Because you marched, organized, and voted, we passed the most significant gun safety legislation in 30 years. But let's be clear — we have more work to do. Today, I am proud to share that I will oversee the first-ever White House Office of Gun Violence Prevention," the vice president posted on X on Friday morning.

What if they lie on their gun application but have the DOJ as their defense team? pic.twitter.com/87eaAMi5SU — Noah Fencebutt (@Noah_Fencebutt) September 22, 2023

So what credentials does VP Harris possess to take on the role of America's first-ever 'Gun Czar'? Arguably, none, suggesting she could primarily act as a figurehead. Meanwhile, the White House might stealthily lean on anti-gun organizations, like Giffords and Everytown, funded by billionaires who want to disarm law-abiding citizens, to push anti-gun policy via the White House Office of Gun Violence Prevention.

"Typical Democrat election-year patronage. The Biden admin rewards its billionaire donors with another office in the White House," said Defense Distributed founder Cody Wilson.

Recall in 2021, we noted, "Biden may create a "Gun Czar" or "Office of Gun Violence Prevention." However, we initially believed that anti-gunner David Chipman would be the top pick for this job. Still, to our surprise, the administration chose Harris, probably the least qualified.

But again, Harris' qualifications don't matter because the Biden administration has only created the White House Office of Gun Violence Prevention to appease billionaire-funded anti-gun groups before the election season. Quid pro quo?

On Wednesday, President Biden said in a statement that he wants to enact universal background checks and ban semi-automatic rifles and high-capacity magazines. Somehow, Democrats believe banning the most popular hunting rifle for deer (AR-15) will deter criminals from robbing law-abiding Americans. The inconvenient truth is pistols are responsible for the most murders in the US. But don't tell the left-leaning corporate press that. Also, another inconvenient truth is that failed progressive policies have transformed major metro areas into crime-ridden hellholes. Don't forget the border crisis of failed open borders has sparked migrant chaos across several major metro areas, including New York City.

Democrats' war on the Second Amendment is masqueraded as a move to promote safety - but it's far from that - it's really a move to disarm law-abiding citizens funded by billionaires like Michael Bloomberg.