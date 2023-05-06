Want to see what an out-of-control city looks like?

Yesterday in Milwaukee, a stolen KIA rear ended a school bus while it was letting children off... pic.twitter.com/N6xSGV12WI — Southland Post (@SouthlandPost) May 2, 2023

A cellphone video (above) captured the moment when a stolen Kia slammed into the rear of a school bus parked outside a middle school in Milwaukee earlier this week.

Local media outlet WISN said two teenage girls had been arrested in connection with Monday's stolen Kia. Both girls were passengers and injured while police said the driver was still on the loose.

Before the Kia plowed into the school bus, a 15-year-old passenger was hanging out of the car window. Police said that person was knocked unconscious. It is not yet clear what charges the two teenagers will be facing.

A reporter from WTMJ asked an eyewitness, "What's going through your mind as you're seeing this?"

"Scary. Scary," said Therese Nelson, a parent dropping her kid off at Morse Middle School around 0900 local time. She first noticed the Kia swerving in the distance and then described the crash:

"I see them turn around in my mirror, and next thing I know they hit the bus, and the passenger was on the ground, and the rest of them took off."

Local media outlets did not specify whether the stolen Kia was connected to a TikTok challenge. A surge in thefts of Kias and Hyundais has been observed in cities across the country. A number of cities, like Milwaukee, Seattle, Cleveland, San Diego, and St. Louis, are suing Kia and Hyundai for unspecified damages over the manufacturers' production of cars lacking common anti-theft technology.

However, these thefts are coming at a time when progressive-run cities are going light on criminals. And there's no one else to blame for the demise of liberal cities spiraling into a hellhole of crime but bad policies.