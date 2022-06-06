WaPo Forced To Issue Numerous Corrections To Recent Taylor Lorenz Article About YouTubers

After the second correction your publication is forced to issue about one of your "reports", it starts to become noticeable that you may have a propensity for getting things wrong.

At least that was the case with Taylor Lorenz, who forced the Washington Post to issue two "lengthy corrections" to an article she wrote last Thursday.

To make matters worse, the piece had already been "secretly edited" before the corrections were issued, the NY Post reported.

The article was about people who were making money covering the Johnny Depp/Amber Heard trial. It singled out two YouTubers, “LegalBytes” host Alyte Mazeika and an anonymous user named ThatUmbrellaGuy. Lorenz had said that Mazeika earned $5,000 in a week by pivoting content on her YouTube channel to trial coverage and analysis, the Post report says.

The second user “earned up to $80,000 last month, according to an estimate by social analytics firm Social Blade,” Lorenz also wrote.

Both users say Lorenz didn't reach out to them before publishing her story. A line in the story claiming that she had was removed from the piece.

Additionally, Lorenz attributed a statement to Johnny Depp's representative that wasn't accurate.

The Washington Post wrote at the bottom of her story: “A previous version of this story inaccurately attributed to Adam Waldman a quote describing how he contacted some Internet influencers. That quote has been removed. The story has also been amended to note The Post’s attempts to reach Alyte Mazeika and ThatUmbrellaGuy for comment. Previous versions omitted or inaccurately described these attempts.”

An additional note was then appended to the top of the article, the NY Post writes.

Fox asked whether Lorenz made the changes herself, to which WaPo replied: “That’s not something we’d discuss on the record.”

Mazeika wrote on Twitter: “Um. This says I didn’t respond to requests to comment? I know I’ve gotten a lot of emails over the past two months, but I’ve just double checked for your name, @TaylorLorenz, and I see no email from you. Also, I didn’t suddenly pivot. I started covering this before trial began.”

ThatUmbrellaGuy also had words for Lorenz and WaPo on Twitter, stating: “The Washington Post LIED and DID NOT contact me before including me in their story on Johnny Depp, despite reporting they did so."

As journalist Christopher Rufo noted, this is nothing new for WaPo:

The editors then tried to hide their errors through stealth edits and a completely misleading "clarification."



Washington Post writers are grim and talentless mercenaries for the regime and have polluted a once-respected newspaper with smears, propaganda, and lies. — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) June 6, 2022