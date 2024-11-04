Washington Activates National Guard, Oregon "Standing Ready", Heading Into Election Day

Washington Governor Jay Inslee is activating the Washington National Guard ahead of election day, according to KING 5, and neighboring state Oregon isn't far behind.

The action by the governor follows two recent ballot box arsons in Portland and Vancouver, Washington, in late October, which destroyed hundreds of ballots. Officials are still seeking a suspect.

Governor Inslee announced that some National Guard members will assist local law enforcement and the State Patrol, with the exact number yet to be decided.

Homeland Security has warned of potential political violence and threats to election infrastructure ahead of the 2024 General Election. Guard members will be on standby from Monday through Thursday night.

Wash. National Guard (Photo: CNN)

“The southwest region of Washington state has already experienced specific instances of election-related unrest," Inslee commented according to CNN.

“Based upon general and specific information and concerns regarding the potential for violence or other unlawful activity related to the 2024 general election, I want to ensure we are fully prepared to respond to any potential additional civil unrest,” he continued.

Oregon is taking similar measures, with its National Guard "standing ready". In a statement, Gov. Tina Kotek said: “The governor’s office is closely monitoring and coordinating with local, state and federal agencies to ensure Oregon voters can safely cast their ballot.”

Meanwhile, Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler noted there’s "no current information to suggest unrest" but acknowledged community tension. Oregon State Police, Portland law enforcement, and the Department of Emergency Management are coordinating efforts, with Portland increasing police staffing on Tuesday as a precaution.

In 2020, Oregon deployed the National Guard and a unified command for election security, and recently, states have increasingly activated the Guard for cybersecurity during elections, the report concluded.