A wild video has circulated on social media showing a team of thieves recently breaking into a car dealership in Kentucky and stealing brand-new Dodge Challenger Hellcats in under sixty seconds.

"Really just heartbreaking. It's $600,000 worth of cars gone. You know, that's a lot of money. A pretty big deal," Adam Bryant, the manager of Don Franklin Chrysler Dodge Jeep in Somerset, told local media outlet WKYT.

The dealership made it easy for the thieves by leaving the keys inside the sportscars, each valued at $95,000.

"And they were gone. Once they tripped the alarm, it takes 60 seconds before it starts alerting. They were gone 20 seconds before the alarm started to go off. The response time of the police was like three minutes. It was really good," Bryant said.

Although four of the six stolen cars were retrieved in neighboring counties, one of the vehicles was recovered as far as Alabama, and another was discovered in Tennessee.

6 Hellcats stolen in less than 1 minute 🥴 pic.twitter.com/7rBV2pnCLn — CarDealershipGuy (@GuyDealership) March 8, 2023

Meanwhile, a new analysis of the National Crime Information Center data by the National Insurance Crime Bureau said annual car thefts across the US exceeded one million for the first time since 2008. Between 2021 and 2022, car thefts nationwide rose by 7%. Last year, monthly thefts totaled around 75,000.

How many of these car thefts were due to the dangerous Chinese-owned video app TikTok "challenge" of hot-wiring Kia and Hyundai vehicles?