Watch: Arkansas State Trooper Flips Pregnant Woman's SUV As She Looks For A Safe Place To Pull Over

An Arkansas State Police trooper is being sued after running out of patience while trying to initiate a traffic stop, and eventually flipping over a pregnant woman's vehicle during a traffic stop on a major highway.

Dashcam video of the incident was released this week showing the driver, Nicole Harper, traveling down I-67 when Senior Cpl. Rodney Dunn tried to pull her over for speeding. Instead of pulling over, she continued down the highway, moving over to the right lane and slowing down with her hazard lights on.

While the woman claims she was looking for a safe place to pull over, the officer ran out of patience. In the video the Arkansas State Police trooper is seen using a PIT maneuver "which caused Harper’s car to crash into the concrete median and flip," according to Fox 16.

“In my head I was going to lose the baby,” Harper told Fox 16. The video shows the officer asking her: “Why didn’t you stop?”

She responded: “Because I didn’t feel it was safe.”

The officer then says, "well this is where you ended up.”

“I thought it would be safe to wait until the exit,” the driver pleads. The officer responds: “no ma’am, you pull over when law enforcement stops you.”﻿

Jalopnik noted that "Dunn gave Harper all of two minutes before he nudged her car" and that the driver was "less than a mile from the nearest exit with a wide shoulder."

In the interim, Harper did just what the Arkansas State Police’s Driver License Study Guide says you are supposed to do when being pulled over. “What to do When You Are Stopped,” number one says to use, “emergency flashers to indicate to the officer that you are seeking a safe place to stop,” Fox 16 reported.

“I did slow down, I turned on my hazards, I thought I was doing the right thing,” Harper said.﻿