Watch: Bill Maher Blasts "Intellectual Cowardice" Of Those Who "Just Fall In Line" With Woke Madness

Comedian Bill Maher has labeled those who choose to go along with woke nonsense as “intellectual cowards.”

Maher made the comments in an interview with Piers Morgan, noting “Nobody ever get canceled for being too woke.”

“So you can say the craziest thing, like ‘men can have babies’ and then nobody will — even though people are thinking, ‘well, that’s kind of nuts,’ nobody will say it. They’ll just fall in line,” Maher noted.

“‘Uh, yeah, exactly, that’s what I’ve always thought,’” Maher said, mocking those who know what they are agreeing with is insane.

“‘Sure. I saw a dude who was glowing yesterday.’ And that’s the problem.” he added.

Maher then agreed with Morgan that people go along along with it because they’ve seen others get “Hounded out of jobs — they think, ‘I don’t want it to happen to me.’”

Watch:

"Nobody ever gets cancelled for being too woke...



"You can say the craziest thing, like 'men can have babies' and nobody will say anything."@billmaher | @piersmorgan | @TalkTV | #PMU pic.twitter.com/8O98S6B1kP — Piers Morgan Uncensored (@PiersUncensored) April 17, 2023

The full interview is below:

Maher has always railed against political correctness and fake activism, so it’s no surprise to see him take this direction.

I’m triggered every time I see a "Trigger Warning" because I’m reminded of how weak my country has become. pic.twitter.com/EAxurVGymU — Bill Maher (@billmaher) March 4, 2023

Bill Maher: ‘Equity‘ Is Orwellian Shifting of Language ‘To Change the Way People Think‘ and That‘s Happening More https://t.co/wI3YuV3WAR via @BreitbartNews — Lois Levine Fishman (@FishmanLevine) March 11, 2023

How bad does this atmosphere we're living in have to get before the people who say cancel culture is overblown admit that it is in fact an insanity that is swallowing up the world? #WokeOlympics pic.twitter.com/P9rJNs6nrs — Bill Maher (@billmaher) July 31, 2021

