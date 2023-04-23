print-icon
Watch: Boeing 737 Engine Catches Fire Over Ohio After Bird Strike

by Tyler Durden
Sunday, Apr 23, 2023 - 07:00 PM

On Sunday morning, an American Airlines Boeing 737 jet took off from an airport in Colombus, Ohio, only to be struck by a flock of birds, resulting in one of its engines spewing fireballs, reported The National Desk. A dramatic video of the incident was shared on Twitter. 

American Airlines flight 1958 to Phoenix, Arizona, took off from John Glenn International Airport just after 0740 local time. After being airborne for several minutes, the plane struck a flock of birds. 

"American Airlines flight 1958, with service from Columbus (CMH) to Phoenix (PHX), returned to CMH shortly after takeoff due to a mechanical issue.

 "The flight landed normally and taxied safely to the gate under its own power. The aircraft was taken out of service for maintenance and our team is working to get customers back on their way to PHX. Safety is our top priority and we thank our customers for their understanding," American Airlines, who operated the plane and flight in question, wrote in a statement.

Here's the video of fireballs coming out of the 737's right engine.

Flight tracking website Flightradar24 shows the plane made a giant loop around the Colombus metro area before safely returning to the airport.

Emergency crews were dispatched to the American Airlines jet when it landed. 

A person on the ground told Daily Mail the plane's right engine sounded "as if it was about to give up." 

