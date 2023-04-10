Watch: Bud Light VP Explains Plan To Become King Of 'Woke' Beers

Just before Bud Light became entangled in the trans-TikTok influencer Dylan Mulvaney controversy, the beer company's Vice President Alissa Heinerscheid discussed in an interview the need to shift away from the "out of touch" frat party image to one of "inclusivity."

Heinerscheid, a middle-aged, upper income highly-educated white woman, was interviewed on the podcast "Make Yourself At Home" on March 23.

"I'm a businesswoman, I had a really clear job to do when I took over Bud Light, and it was 'This brand is in decline, it's been in a decline for a really long time, and if we do not attract young drinkers to come and drink this brand there will be no future for Bud Light,'" she said.

Heinerscheid stressed a need to "evolve and elevate" the Bud Light brand away from the "fraternity/out of touch humor" brand of the younger generation. She expanded on that idea:

"What does evolve and elevate mean? It means inclusivity... It means shifting the tone. It means having a campaign that's truly inclusive and feels lighter and brighter and different. And appeals to women and to men. And representation is sort of the heart of revolution."

Alissa Heinerscheid, Bud Light’s VP of Marketing, doubles down on her extreme woke strategy to promote the “declining” American beer brand to “young people”, while smearing her former customers as “fratty and out of touch”.



About a week later, likely directed by Heinerscheid and or her office, trans-TikTok influencer Mulvaney, celebrating "365 Days of Girlhood," released a short video about promoting Bud Light. The promotion garnered tremendous backlash as "Boycott Bud Light" trended on Twitter for days.

And perhaps she's just implementing 'woke' advertising to boost Bud Light's Corporate Equality Index — social credit score.

If Heinerscheid learned anything from the Wharton School of Business, it appears to be how to destroy an iconic brand with woke ideology.