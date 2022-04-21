Watch Jerome Powell Speak Live On The State Of The Global Economy

With market mood once again turning dismal as stocks reversed earlier Tesla-driven gains and have tumbled to session lows yet again, as traders freak out over all the Fed's non-stop hawkish commentary, which today translates into a surge in 2Y yields and the market now pricing in three 50bps rate hikes in each of the coming three meetings, next up is none other than the Fed Chair himself.

Jerome Powell alongside ECB chief Christine Lagarde and the IMF's pro-China head, Kristalina Georgeva, is taking part in a panel on the global economy...

... where we expect that the Fed chair will take the opportunity to further punish stocks in light with its mandate to crush equities because - somehow - this will lead to less inflation.