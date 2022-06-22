Watch: Jetliner Erupts In Flames At Miami Airport After Crash Landing 

On Tuesday evening, a plane carrying over 100 people from the Dominican Republic crash-landed at Miami International Airport (MIA).

Local news WSVN reports Red Air Flight 203's landing gear collapsed upon landing at MIA around 1730 ET. Here's the moment the plane crashed:

🇺🇸 — VIDEO UPDATE: The moment the Red Air plane carrying 126 passengers crash landed earlier at Miami international airport. As reported, only 3 people were transported to the hospital and are being treated for minor injuries.



pic.twitter.com/b7XEae8IhQ — Belaaz News (@TheBelaaz) June 22, 2022

WSVN said 140 people and 11 crew members were on board when the plane collided with a communications/radar tower on the ground and skidded off the runway, instantly bursting into flames.

Repost from @ActualidadRadio

Un avión se incendió después de aterrizar en el Aeropuerto Internacional de Miami. No se reportan heridos. pic.twitter.com/mGGQfiXpZx — _💪🏻💪🏻 (@_D_190) June 21, 2022

Close-up video of passengers getting off the plane | #ONLYinDADE pic.twitter.com/o3YyMU9mgx — ONLY in DADE (@ONLYinDADE) June 22, 2022

Miami-Dade Fire-Rescue (MDFR) tweeted they arrived at the scene and quickly "placed the fire under control."

"All souls on board have been assessed for injuries. A total of 3 patients have been transported to local area hospitals," MDFR said.

#MDFR is on scene of an aircraft fire at @iflyMIA. Fire crews have placed the fire under control and are mitigating fuel spillage. All souls on board have been assessed for injuries. A total of 3 patients have been transported to local area hospitals. pic.twitter.com/hMP68ncJ4s — Miami-Dade Fire Rescue (@MiamiDadeFire) June 21, 2022

An airport spokesperson said multiple flights had been delayed, and two of the airport's four runways were closed.