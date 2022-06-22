print-icon
Watch: Jetliner Erupts In Flames At Miami Airport After Crash Landing 

by Tyler Durden
Wednesday, Jun 22, 2022 - 01:02 AM

On Tuesday evening, a plane carrying over 100 people from the Dominican Republic crash-landed at Miami International Airport (MIA).

Local news WSVN reports Red Air Flight 203's landing gear collapsed upon landing at MIA around 1730 ET. Here's the moment the plane crashed: 

WSVN said 140 people and 11 crew members were on board when the plane collided with a communications/radar tower on the ground and skidded off the runway, instantly bursting into flames. 

Miami-Dade Fire-Rescue (MDFR) tweeted they arrived at the scene and quickly "placed the fire under control." 

"All souls on board have been assessed for injuries. A total of 3 patients have been transported to local area hospitals," MDFR said. 

An airport spokesperson said multiple flights had been delayed, and two of the airport's four runways were closed. 

