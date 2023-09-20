Watch Live: AG Merrick Garland Stammers Through Congressional Grilling Over Hunter Biden Investigation

Biden Attorney General Merrick Garland is testifying before the House Judiciary Committee for the first time since a special counsel brought two criminal indictments against former President Donald Trump, and a sweetheart plea deal for Hunter Biden collapsed.

Chairman Jim Jordan opened the session.

Out of the gate, Garland says he won't talk about discussions with David C. Weiss, the special counsel in the Hunter Biden case.

To review:

Why hasn't DOJ been square with us? pic.twitter.com/NnIy0E4fWr — Rep. Jim Jordan (@Jim_Jordan) September 19, 2023

And now for the questions:

"Have you had personal contact with anyone at FBI headquarters about the Hunter Biden investigation?" -@RepMikeJohnson



"Uh..... I don't recollect the answer to that question."

-Attorney General Garland



What are they hiding? pic.twitter.com/9EVNZVXsOC — House Judiciary GOP 🇺🇸 (@JudiciaryGOP) September 20, 2023

Garland also insisted that the DOJ doesn't apply two standards of justice.

.@Jim_Jordan: "There’s one investigation protecting President Biden. There's another one attacking President Trump.



The Justice Department's got both sides of the equation covered." pic.twitter.com/DIqirqmwSD — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) September 20, 2023

Attorney General Garland just falsely argued that DOJ doesn't apply two standards of justice.



It's clear that if you're a Biden or Clinton you're held to a different standard of "justice" than normal Americans.



Everyone sees it. pic.twitter.com/h1AFmbWmFk — House Judiciary GOP 🇺🇸 (@JudiciaryGOP) September 20, 2023

Watch live:

