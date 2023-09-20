Watch Live: AG Merrick Garland Stammers Through Congressional Grilling Over Hunter Biden Investigation
Biden Attorney General Merrick Garland is testifying before the House Judiciary Committee for the first time since a special counsel brought two criminal indictments against former President Donald Trump, and a sweetheart plea deal for Hunter Biden collapsed.
Chairman Jim Jordan opened the session.
It's about saving face. pic.twitter.com/SrBjJ7dROH— Rep. Jim Jordan (@Jim_Jordan) September 20, 2023
Out of the gate, Garland says he won't talk about discussions with David C. Weiss, the special counsel in the Hunter Biden case.
To review:
Why hasn't DOJ been square with us? pic.twitter.com/NnIy0E4fWr— Rep. Jim Jordan (@Jim_Jordan) September 19, 2023
And now for the questions:
"Have you had personal contact with anyone at FBI headquarters about the Hunter Biden investigation?" -@RepMikeJohnson— House Judiciary GOP 🇺🇸 (@JudiciaryGOP) September 20, 2023
"Uh..... I don't recollect the answer to that question."
-Attorney General Garland
What are they hiding? pic.twitter.com/9EVNZVXsOC
Garland also insisted that the DOJ doesn't apply two standards of justice.
.@Jim_Jordan: "There’s one investigation protecting President Biden. There's another one attacking President Trump.— Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) September 20, 2023
The Justice Department's got both sides of the equation covered." pic.twitter.com/DIqirqmwSD
Attorney General Garland just falsely argued that DOJ doesn't apply two standards of justice.— House Judiciary GOP 🇺🇸 (@JudiciaryGOP) September 20, 2023
It's clear that if you're a Biden or Clinton you're held to a different standard of "justice" than normal Americans.
Everyone sees it. pic.twitter.com/h1AFmbWmFk
Watch live:
