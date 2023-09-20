print-icon
Watch Live: AG Merrick Garland Stammers Through Congressional Grilling Over Hunter Biden Investigation

by Tyler Durden
Wednesday, Sep 20, 2023 - 03:05 PM

Biden Attorney General Merrick Garland is testifying before the House Judiciary Committee for the first time since a special counsel brought two criminal indictments against former President Donald Trump, and a sweetheart plea deal for Hunter Biden collapsed.

Chairman Jim Jordan opened the session.

Out of the gate, Garland says he won't talk about discussions with David C. Weiss, the special counsel in the Hunter Biden case.

To review:

And now for the questions:

Garland also insisted that the DOJ doesn't apply two standards of justice.

Watch live:

Come back for more updates...

