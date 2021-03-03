print-icon

SpaceX's Starship Test Flight Aborted At Last Minute 

by Tyler Durden
Wednesday, Mar 03, 2021 - 15:14

Update (1524 ET): NASASpaceFlight.com's commentators on the "LIVE: Starship SN10 Flight Test" live stream launch of the SpaceX's Starship said an "auto abort" has occurred. The reason has yet to be determined. 

Here are images of the aborted test flighted. 

* * * 

SpaceX is preparing to launch another high-altitude flight of Starship. 

"SpaceX is set to launch the Starship SN10 prototype to an altitude of approximately 10 kilometers. A launch attempt is possible between 9 am and 6 pm Central time on Wednesday. However, as with testing, there is always a chance that teams could decide to stand down and try again on a different day," said NASASpaceFlight.com 

Watch Live Here:

