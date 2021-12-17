Watch: MSNBC Declares DeSantis' Anti-CRT Legislation Is "New Effort To Codify White Supremacy"

Authored by Steve Watson via Summit News,

After Florida governor Ron DeSantis introduced legislation Wednesday in an effort to crack down on the teaching of Critical Race Theory and other ‘woke’ ideology in schools and places of employment, MSNBC race baiters declared it to be a “new effort to codify white supremacy for political gain”.

DeSantis announced his Stop Wrongs to Our Kids and Employees Act (Stop W.O.K.E Act) this week, urging that his state will not tolerate the “elite-driven phenomenon” of “cultural Marxism”.

DeSantis further emphasised that proponents of CRT “want to tear at the fabric of our society and our culture, really things we’ve taken for granted, like the ability of parents to direct the upbringing of their kids,” displacing it with a “militant form of leftism”.

Labelling CRT as “state-sanctioned racism,” and “indoctrination,” the governor proclaimed “No taxpayer dollars should be used to teach our kids to hate our country.”

All of this was more fodder for the race obsessed MSNBC crowd to scream ‘white supremacy’.

During a broadcast of “The Beat With Ari Melber”, fill-in host Jason Johnson claimed that CRT doesn’t exist in schools and DeSantis’ actions are really all about a conspiracy to ‘codify’ white power.

Guest Niambi Carter, a Howard University Associate Professor, also accused DeSantis of acting to “stoke white fears and raise anxiety levels to win elections.”

The other guest, Democratic strategist Juanita Tolliver also claimed that “racist people and parents in Florida are going to be suing every school, every teacher, every school district” if there is any evidence of CRT in the curriculum.

In the past few weeks alone, the MSNBC race baiters have defended pedo porn books in schools, accused Condoleezza Rice of being a ‘soldier for white supremacy’ after she criticised CRT, continually attacked Virginia’s first black Lt. Governor because she stood against CRT and the porn books, labelled the innocent Kyle Rittenhouse a ‘murderous white supremacist,’ and declared that anyone who celebrates Thanksgiving is really celebrating white supremacy and ‘genocide against blacks’.

They’re truly fucking insane.

Analyst Jason Whitlock went as far as accusing them of promoting “satanism” by forcing a dangerous and negative false reality on the world.

