Watch: In 'Kamala's America', Illegal Alien Smuggler Leads High-Speed Police Chase

by Tyler Durden
Authored...

Texas Department of Public Safety Lt. Chris Olivarez posted a dramatic video on X showing police in hot pursuit of an illegal alien human smuggler in Webb County.

Olivarez stated that the "high-speed chase" involved an illegal alien smuggler who crashed into DPS special agent's vehicle.

"During the pursuit, the smuggler, Guillermo Osto Navarette, an illegal immigrant from Mexico, disregarded several stop signs and crashed into a DPS Special Agent. Upon exiting the vehicle, Navarette resisted arrest and assaulted a Border Patrol Agent," Olivarez said, adding that the smuggler was charged with "three counts of smuggling of persons, evading arrest, and assault on a peace officer."

NewsNation's Ali Bradley posted a mugshot of the illegal alien smuggler from Mexico...

Illegal alien smugglers running rampant across America have only been made possible by open southern borders, pushed by Kamala Harris and the Democratic Party, aiming to import a new voting class of people to win elections in swing states and ultimately create a one-party nation. The dangerous influx of ten million unvetted migrants from third-world countries continues to cause chaos nationwide.

In July, a high-speed chase in Arkansas, where an illegal alien nearly killed a member of law enforcement, shocked the nation.

Importing the third world into the first world has consequences. Americans are learning this the hard way, with thousands of heavily armed members of Venezuela's Tren de Aragua prison gang now roaming American streets. Even the US Army, in leaked documents, has sounded the alarm.

All Americans want is low crime and the opportunity to prosper economically. Democrats have delivered the opposite, prioritizing illegal aliens over their own citizens. Voters/taxpayers should be outraged. 

