Watch: Red Bull "Plane Swap" Stunt Ends In Disaster; FAA Launches Investigation 

Aviation history wasn't made Sunday when two pilots attempted to swap planes while midair, resulting in a crash in the Arizona desert and prompting a Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) investigation, according to Fox 10 Phoenix.

Sunday's Red Bull-sponsored "plane swap" event was touted as the "world-first" and live-streamed on Hulu.

The pilots, Luke Aikins and Andy Farrington, used specially modified Cessna 182 planes with custom airbrakes to make a controlled nosedive at 14,000 feet.

Red Bull claimed the pilots would "go down in history as the first pilots to take off in one aircraft and land in another." But one of the planes during the stunt spun out of control, forcing one of the pilots to bail, while the other pilot managed to commandeer the other plane and land it safely. Both pilots weren't injured, and for the plane that spun out of control, a ballistic parachute was deployed before hitting the ground.

Here's a video of the insane stunt.

Meanwhile, the FAA previously denied a request from Red Bull to conduct the dangerous stunt, according to Fox 10 Phoenix.

The agency wrote: "The FAA has considered the petition, and finds that granting an exemption from § 91.105(a) would not be in the public interest and cannot find that the proposed operation would not adversely affect safety."

Now the FAA is investigating the crash.