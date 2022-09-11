Watch: Taliban Crash US Black Hawk Helicopter

A dramatic video surfaced on Twitter of a Sikorsky UH-60 Black Hawk (once owned by the US) crashed during a Taliban training exercise in Afghanistan's capital Kabul.

"An American Black Hawk helicopter, which was flown ... for training, crashed due to a technical problem inside the campus of the National Defence University," Ministry of Defence spokesperson Enaytullah Khowrazmi said, quoted by Reuters.

The video appeared on Twitter after the first anniversary of the Biden Administration's disastrous withdrawal from Afghanistan. Biden not just failed to rescue every American but also left behind a massive stockpile of weapons worth billions of dollars.

Video — The moment when a #Taliban black hawk helicopter crash in Kabul today.

At least one of the 45 Black Hawks the Taliban seized has crashed. The status of the others is unknown.

Here's a complete list (via The Gateway Pundit) of the world's most technologically advanced military weapons left behind by the US:

-2,000 Armored Vehicles Including Humvees and MRAP's -75,989 Total Vehicles: FMTV, M35, Ford Rangers, Ford F350, Ford Vans, Toyota Pickups, Armored Security Vehicles etc -45 UH-60 Blachhawk Helicopters -50 MD530G Scout Attack Choppers -ScanEagle Military Drones -30 Military Version Cessnas -4 C-130's -29 Brazilian made A-29 Super Tocano Ground Attack Aircraft -208+ Aircraft Total -At least 600,000+ Small arms M16, M249 SAWs, M24 Sniper Systems, 50 Calibers, 1,394 M203 Grenade Launchers, M134 Mini Gun, 20mm Gatling Guns and Ammunition -61,000 M203 Rounds -20,040 Grenades -Howitzers -Mortars +1,000's of Rounds -162,000 pieces of Encrypted Military Comunications Gear -16,000+ Night Vision Goggles -Newest Technology Night Vision Scopes -Thermal Scopes and Thermal Mono Googles -10,000 2.75 inch Air to Ground Rockets -Recconaissance Equipment (ISR) -Laser Aiming Units -Explosives Ordnance C-4, Semtex, Detonators, Shaped Charges, Thermite, Incendiaries, AP/API/APIT -2,520 Bombs -Administration Encrypted Cell Phones and Laptops all operational -Pallets with Millions of Dollars in US Currency -Millions of Rounds of Ammunition including but not limited to 20,150,600 rounds of 7.62mm, 9,000,000 rounds of 50.caliber -Large Stockpile of Plate Carriers and Body Armor -US Military HIIDE, for Handheld Interagency Identity Detection Equipment Biometrics

-Lots of Heavy Equipment Including Bull Dozers, Backhoes, Dump Trucks, Excavators

Ukraine would've had a field day with these weapons...