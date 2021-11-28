Watch: Tesla Speeding Down Middle Eastern Freeway Slams Into Camel, Sending It Flying

Graphic video surfaced this weekend of what appears to be a Tesla traveling at a high rate of speed on a highway in Dubai before smashing into a camel that had made its way onto the highway.

The video, posted on Twitter by @anasalhajji with the caption "Tesla could not see the camel...", is shot from a vehicle behind the incident.

A Tesla is seen passing the car on the left at an extremely high rate of speed before slamming into the camel, who was running down the highway in the left hand lane.

After the collision, the camel flies into the air and spins around and the Tesla veers off the right side of the road.

A photo reportedly showing the damage to the Tesla after the incident also made its way onto social media. The photo shows the Tesla severely damaged, with a giant indentation through the middle of the car where it struck the animal.

As of Sunday morning, there was little follow up reporting on the incident and there's been no confirmation as to whether or not the vehicle was on Autopilot at the time of the accident. There's also been no update on the status of the camel, but judging by its hang time after the incident, the prognosis is likely bleak.

We'll add to this story as more details become available.