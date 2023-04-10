print-icon
Watch: UFC Crowd Erupts Into 'USA' Chant As Trump Arrives

by Tyler Durden
Monday, Apr 10, 2023 - 12:39 PM

Authored by Steve Watson via Summit News,

The prediction that Donald Trump will only become more popular after being indicted last week appears to be holding solid as a UFC crowd in Miami gave him a hero’s welcome.

Trump arrived at the Kaseya Center with rock star Kid Rock, former world heavyweight boxing champion Mike Tyson, and UFC President Dana White, to massive cheers.

After announcing his retirement, UFC star Jorge Masvidal gave a shout-out to Trump, telling the crowd “I want to say — greatest president in the history of the world sitting right there,” adding “I love that guy!” and starting a ‘Let’s Go Brandon’ chant after calling Joe Biden “that Let’s go Brandon motherf***er.”

*  *  *

