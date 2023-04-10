Watch: UFC Crowd Erupts Into 'USA' Chant As Trump Arrives

Authored by Steve Watson via Summit News,

The prediction that Donald Trump will only become more popular after being indicted last week appears to be holding solid as a UFC crowd in Miami gave him a hero’s welcome.

Trump arrived at the Kaseya Center with rock star Kid Rock, former world heavyweight boxing champion Mike Tyson, and UFC President Dana White, to massive cheers.

President Trump received a standing ovation at UFC 287 and then the crowd started chanting "USA!" pic.twitter.com/TeERwryfYQ — Citizen Free Press (@CitizenFreePres) April 9, 2023

BREAKING: UFC crowd in Miami goes wild as Trump enters arena with Kid Rock and Mike Tyson pic.twitter.com/Msf4TGoE1d — Jack Poso 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) April 9, 2023

Massive crowd at UFC Miami chants “U-S-A” after Trump greets crowd 🇺🇸



pic.twitter.com/AHGBM8lbzD — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) April 9, 2023

President Donald Trump in attendance at UFC 287 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/OriJbrcSIg — Lock-In Jiu-Jitsu (@CombatSport_USA) April 9, 2023

Mike Tyson and Donald Trump together at UFC 287… pic.twitter.com/Q9My4ccKoa — Michael Benson (@MichaelBensonn) April 9, 2023

How to trigger the left in one amazing photo #UFC287 pic.twitter.com/tzSnc0yq4k — Matt Couch (@RealMattCouch) April 9, 2023

After announcing his retirement, UFC star Jorge Masvidal gave a shout-out to Trump, telling the crowd “I want to say — greatest president in the history of the world sitting right there,” adding “I love that guy!” and starting a ‘Let’s Go Brandon’ chant after calling Joe Biden “that Let’s go Brandon motherf***er.”

Jorge Masvidal pointing at Donald Trump -- "The greatest president in the history of the world."



The crowd goes wild and starts chanting "Let's Go Brandon."pic.twitter.com/H74Qmwugr7 — Citizen Free Press (@CitizenFreePres) April 9, 2023

* * *

