"We Got Weights In Fish!": Two Anglers Charged With Cheating After Video Goes Viral

Two fisherman have been indicted on felony charges of attempted grand theft, cheating, possession of criminal tools and unlawful ownership of wild animals after they were appear to have been caught cheating at an Ohio fishing tournament last month.

Photo: Dave Leska, Yough Lake News

Jacob Runyan, 42, and Chase Cominsky, 35 were the focus of a viral video in which they appear to have stuffed weights and frozen fish inside their 'winning' haul described by Cuyahoga County Prosecutor Michael C. O’Malley as "not only dishonorable but also criminal."

Serious Controversy in Pro fishing tournament as multiple-time winners caught stuffing lead weights and other fish filets in their fish to have the heaviest catch to win hundreds of thousands in prizes. pic.twitter.com/Sxqeo2XC0K — Billy (@Billyhottakes) October 1, 2022

The 'criminal tools' used refers to Cominsky's boat, which authorities seized on Tuesday along with its trailer.

The men were looking at a $28,760 payout from the Sept. 30 to Oct. 1 tournament in Cleveland.