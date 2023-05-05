"We Have Either Arrived At A Turning Point For Global Monetary Tightening OR We Are Entering A New Episode Of Uncertainty"

By Michael Every of Rabobank

Fine-tuning or fundamental?

So one central banker has just called a “possible pause” in the hiking cycle, whilst the other is absolutely not ready for a pause as there is still “more ground to cover”. That’s basically the bottom line of this week’s policy meetings at two of the world’s biggest and most powerful central banks. And it perfectly illustrates that we have either arrived at a turning point for the global monetary tightening cycle (or, at least, are very close to it), OR we are now entering a new episode of heightened uncertainty. In case of the first, the difference in views between those central banks can largely be explained away by things like ‘fine tuning’, with the ECB having started the tightening cycle later than the Fed, for example. Or with the fact that underlying inflation in the Eurozone proving a bit more persistent than in the US, where it turned the corner last year already, which therefore requires a bit more tightening.

However, if the difference in views is of a much more fundamental nature, we could be in for trouble. Such uncertainty is not yet being fully acknowledged by broader markets as such. Well, unless you have been an investor in US regional banks, which took another hammering yesterday, with the KBW US regional banks index down almost 7% on the day at one point (before paring some of its losses). One bank sunk 50%; another fell 38%. Did anyone say ‘contagion’? And, admittedly, implied volatility in long-term swaps is still elevated when measured in basis points and compared to the ‘lower for longer’ era that lies behind us. But otherwise, implied volatilities in equity and currency markets are telling a very different story: the overall assessment of the market seems to be that the banking turmoil in the US is largely idiosyncratic or manageable, or both. If it isn’t, a credit crunch and hence more than just a mild recession becomes a plausible scenario.

Over in Europe, the ECB’s De Guindos –commenting during the ECB’s press conference– repeated the view that European banks are well capitalized and have strong liquidity positions. He added that spill-over effects from the turmoil in the US had remained modest so far. If anything, he noted, the higher interest rate environment is positive for the bottom line. But there’s a fine line between not trying to stir things up unnecessarily and complacency. Even our ECB watcher expressed surprise yesterday when he noted the ECB are not actively thinking about a substitute for the TLTROs, which will see some €477bn of bank funding return to the ECB on 28 June.

Of course, as Lagarde noted in reference to its gradual wind down of its APP, the resulting decline in excess liquidity is a welcome feature that strengthens the passthrough of its policy rates. And she pointed out that “there is no surprise” as everyone could have seen this repayment coming and banks have had ample time to prepare. She pointed out that banks have used the option to repay these loans early has already halved the potential ‘cliff effect’ from an €1 trillion repayment to just the €477bn that is still outstanding currently.

But could it be case that this neat sum has not been repaid yet because there is actually a need for it? “It wouldn’t surprise me, if standing facilities that are available would become used again. That is perfectly normal. We have 3m LTRO, etc. […] and if anything was to happen, we can be inventive […]”, Lagarde responded to that hypothetical question. On paper and in theory that all looks like solid reasoning, but markets can sometimes be a little recalcitrant. In view of the renewed turbulence in US banking markets, it doesn’t take a lot of fantasy to imagine a situation where some European banks –some of whom probably really need that funding– become concerned about the optics of using the ECB’s former liquidity window. Similarly, investors might start to wonder who those banks actually are. So before you know it, the ECB has to deploy its inventiveness again. We wonder if this could have been avoided by something a bit more tangible than just hoping that things will pan out well?

The other potential fundamental difference in views between the Fed and ECB is an angle that has been explored in many a Global Daily recently: what if the ECB (no pause) is right and the Fed (possible pause) is wrong? This is the scenario where core inflation remains much more stubborn because of tight labor markets) and fresh disruptions to trade, investment or financing lead to new bouts of supply shocks, thus feeding new inflation shocks. It was, after all, Lagarde who acknowledged that fragmentation of the global economy and financial system is a serious risk now. This potential fragmentation can come in many forms, from a slowdown in foreign direct investment flows, a slowdown in trade to fragmentation in payments.

On that front, it was India that had to bite the dust yesterday, as Reuters reported that talks between Russia and India to settle bilateral trade in rupees, had failed. India has been a growing importer of Russian oil following the sanctions put up by the West. It was the Russian side, so it appears, that ultimately decided that, due to a significant trade surplus with India, it was not happy with a significant accumulation of the Indian currency. On the one hand this demonstrates that bilateral trade settlement in local currencies rather than widely accepted and fully fungible/convertible ‘reserve’ currencies is by no means a win-win for all parties involved. On the other, the article noted that “Russia … wants to be paid in Chinese yuan or other currencies”, so it could still turn into a ‘win’ for China as the search for alternatives to the dollar and circumventing payments via SWIFT is ongoing. The reverse correlation between the dollar and commodities prices since the pandemic has hit commodity importers relatively hard, particularly emerging or more vulnerable economies, as Adam Tooze points out here. One explanation for that reverse correlation is the US having turned to a net energy exporter. Since this situation is unlikely to change anytime soon, there is a ‘fundamental’ rationale for some to find alternatives to the dollar.