Wells Fargo Warns Customers Of 'Incorrect Balances Or Missing Transactions'

Customers of Wells Fargo, the fourth largest bank in the US by assets, are complaining of missing direct deposit payments and incorrect balances.

The bank has acknowledged the reports which are affecting "some customers," and is chalking it up to a potential "technical issue."

I apologize for the inconvenience. If you see incorrect balances or missing transactions, this may be due to a technical issue and we apologize. Your accounts continue to be secure and we’re working quickly on a resolution. -Richard — Wells Fargo (@WellsFargo) March 10, 2023

"We are working quickly on a resolution and apologize for the inconvenience. Customers’ accounts continue to be secure," the company added.

According to Downdetector, a spike in reported Wells Fargo outages began just after 5 a.m.

@Ask_WellsFargo what the fuck? Money is in my account but it showing a negative balance. Transactions are being declined. Customer of 20+ year’s seriously upset. — Matthew Coombs (@CubsManCoombs) March 10, 2023

You’re “aware” and “working no on it” but all transactions are being declined…so..: — Matthew Coombs (@CubsManCoombs) March 10, 2023

I realize how upsetting this experience can be. In a DM, please reply with your full name, address and phone number with the dashes included (no account numbers)? -Angie https://t.co/olzw5ueFSh — Wells Fargo (@WellsFargo) March 10, 2023

Fake news. My Wednesday deposit is missing AND unavailable — Charles Isreal (@ChasRealSr) March 10, 2023

A Wells Fargo customer shared this screenshot of their online banking account in the negative after a direct deposit disappeared from their account on March 10, 2023. (source WFAA)

I swear I’m switching banks after this smh — esme (@whtvresme) March 10, 2023

If Wells Fargo doesn’t fix my negative balance “glitch”, we’re gonna have a problem 🫠 — kennedy space center (@kennedy_shay) March 10, 2023

It’s for real… and a real effect in my business account. Missing $7600 from the account thanks to @WellsFargo being inept. pic.twitter.com/O5C1zHUXwC — Michael Robison aka “M🐵NKEY MAN” (@MichaelRobison) March 10, 2023

I’m sorry to read you feel this way. To discuss your experience further, please send us a private message with more details, full name and phone number in the next format (555-555-5555), without sharing any account numbers. -Alfredo https://t.co/olzw5ueFSh — Wells Fargo (@WellsFargo) March 10, 2023

