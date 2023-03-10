print-icon
print-icon

Wells Fargo Warns Customers Of 'Incorrect Balances Or Missing Transactions'

Tyler Durden's Photo
by Tyler Durden
Friday, Mar 10, 2023 - 07:33 PM

Of all days...

Customers of Wells Fargo, the fourth largest bank in the US by assets, are complaining of missing direct deposit payments and incorrect balances.

The bank has acknowledged the reports which are affecting "some customers," and is chalking it up to a potential "technical issue."

"We are working quickly on a resolution and apologize for the inconvenience. Customers’ accounts continue to be secure," the company added.

According to Downdetector, a spike in reported Wells Fargo outages began just after 5 a.m.

A Wells Fargo customer shared this screenshot of their online banking account in the negative after a direct deposit disappeared from their account on March 10, 2023. (source WFAA)

That's comforting...

0
Loading...