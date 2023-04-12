For those working directly under Jamie Dimon, the work from home party is over.

JPMorgan has told its managing directors that they now must be in the office every weekday, ending the bank's hybrid-work practice that arose during the pandemic. Expect all other Wall Street firms to follow suit now that the Covid "emergency" is over and long forgotten .

“Our leaders play a critical role in reinforcing our culture and running our businesses,” the bank’s operating committee said in a memo to staff. “They have to be visible on the floor, they must meet with clients, they need to teach and advise, and they should always be accessible for immediate feedback and impromptu meetings. We need them to lead by example, which is why we’re asking all managing directors to be in the office five days a week.”

This reversal to a pre-covid office life may be why the inflation for men's pant has soared to near record highs, while pajamas hit limit down circuit breakers.

Wall Street firms, like companies throughout corporate America, are rethinking their work-from-home rules as the Covid-19 pandemic recedes. At New York-based JPMorgan, employees at retail bank branches and in check processing must be in daily, while others are allowed to take advantage of a hybrid-work model. Still, those workers must be in three days a week unless they have senior-management approval.

“Most of you are following your hybrid models, but there are a number of employees who aren’t meeting their in-office attendance expectations, and that must change,” the operating committee said.

“You’re responsible for meeting your hybrid model requirements. Your manager is responsible for ensuring that attendance requirements are being met and in cases where they aren’t, taking the appropriate performance management steps, which could include corrective action.”