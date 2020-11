This Is What Hedge Funds Bought And Sold In Q3: Complete 13F Summary

While we live in a time when the holdings of the top 20 Robinhood "investors" have far more information value for markets and other traders than a glimpse into what hedge funds are doing, not in the least because retail investors are outperforming both the S&P500 and hedge funds 10-to-1...

... unfortunately there is still no regulatory requirement for even superstar retail investors to disclose their holdings, which is why we have to be satisfied with the quarterly 13-F publication spectacle, which just concluded today, and which revealed that even as tech stocks suffered two correction shakeouts since early September, hedge funds mostly stuck with the "safety" of tech stocks during the third quarter heading into the election, even as some hedge funds trimmed Amazon.com as the dominant e-commerce platform thrived amid a pandemic-fueled surge in online shopping, while others sold Netflix

Courtesy of Bloomberg, below is a snapshot of what some of the most prominent tech stock additions as disclosed by today's barrage of 13F filings:

Coatue Management doubled its holdings of Tesla in the three months ended Sept. 30, making the electric-vehicle maker its second-biggest publicly disclosed holding. Assuming the fund held on, the bet proved prescient with the stock soaring in late trading Monday after it was announced that Tesla will enter the S&P 500 next month.

Gabe Plotkin’s Melvin Capital Management bought an additional 2.5 million shares of Expedia Group Inc, while Stephen Mandel’s Lone Pine Capital added stay-at-home play DocuSign Inc. and snapped up more shares of Shopify Inc., Facebook Inc., Microsoft Corp. and Netflix Inc.

D1 Capital and Soroban Capital Partners were among funds that increased their holdings in Microsoft.

One recent initial public offering that received a lot of attention from hedge funds was Snowflake Inc. The software company was a top new buy for Berkshire, D1 Capital and Temasek Holdings.

Not everyone added to their tech holdings, with some selling although it was not clear if funds that trimmed tech stocks did so because they’ve soured on the investments or if its part of a portfolio exposure plan to manage risk associated with soaring stocks.

Dan Sundheim’s D1 Capital cut its stake in Netflix by 89% in the third quarter, selling more than 951,000 shares. That’s surprising given Sundheim has long held bullish views of the online-streaming service and last year said the stock could reach $1,000. So far, this has been a prescient move, with Netflix dropping 4.2% in the fourth quarter, as work from home stocks were hammered following vaccine news.

Lone Pine trimmed holdings in Amazon.com Inc. and Zoom and pared its stake in Salesforce.com. Fellow Tiger-cubs Maverick, Viking and Tiger also trimmed their Salesforce holdings. David Tepper’s Appaloosa Management, Viking and D1 either reduced or liquidated their Amazon stakes.

Work from home winner Netflix Inc. was trimmed by several funds, including Stanley Druckenmiller’s Duquesne Family Office, Appaloosa and Corvex Management, while Melvin Capital Management exited its stake.

Maverick Capital boosted its exposure to tech by more than 9% in the third quarter. In the last quarter upped its stake in semiconductor equipment company LAM Research Corp. and business-payments company FleetCor Technologies Inc. Even though it sold some Facebook Inc. shares, the tech giant is still Maverick’s biggest U.S. long holding.

As noted earlier, Berkshire Hathaway continued its trend of pulling back on certain financial bets in the quarter, cutting its Wells Fargo stake and JPMorgan Chase & Co. bet. The company also trimmed holdings in PNC and M&T Bank.

Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund retrenched from its big jump into U.S.-traded stocks battered by the pandemic. The Riyadh-based Public Investment Fund cut its U.S. holdings to $7.0 billion from $10.1 billion during the third quarter, mainly by selling stakes in exchange-traded funds that track the real estate and materials sectors. That left a $2.7 billion stake in Uber Technologies Inc. as its largest U.S. traded holding.

Finally, a quick look at what some of the marquee hedge funds bought and sold in Q3:

ADAGE CAPITAL PARTNERS

Top new buys: BMY, LSPD, SAGE, PH, OXY, TWTR, RKT, WEC, ANNX, CMI

Top exits: PFE, CCK, TM, GRA, HSC, ATR, WM, SIRI, VMC, PCG

Boosted stakes in: AMZN, JNJ, ST, BRK/B, HZNP, UPS, UAA, HON, DHR, TXN

Cut stakes in: OTIS, ROST, CSCO, BAC, RTX, C, FIVE, ITT, FCX, BMRN

APPALOOSA

Top exits: AVGO, QCOM, VST, TSLA, HUM

Boosted stakes in: PCG, MU, MSFT, ET

Cut stakes in: AMZN, T, GOOG, BABA, FB, NFLX, PYPL, WFC, V, MO

BALYASNY ASSET MANAGEMENT

Top new buys: LULU, BAC, GOOGL, TJX, SNX, ROP, CARR, VAR, TMUS, XOM

Top exits: JPM, FLT, NSC, C, NKE, AZN, SAIC, TWLO, LSTR, CTLT

Boosted stakes in: MCD, CTSH, MDT, SWKS, WAT, CMCSA, RTX, TWTR, AJG, MSI

Cut stakes in: FISV, QGEN, LITE, NXPI, QRVO, ITW, DKS, GM, LHX, HOLX

BAUPOST GROUP

Top new buys: PSTH, MU, AMAT, PEAK, HWM

Top exits: AKBA, HCA, ABC, UNVR, VTR

Boosted stakes in: PCG, SSNC, VRNT, HDS, VSAT

Cut stakes in: EBAY, GOOG, TBPH, HPQ, FB, VIST, CLNY, FOXA, QRVO

BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY

Top new buys: ABBV, MRK, BMY, SNOW, TMUS, PFE

Top exits: COST

Boosted stakes in: BAC, GM, KR, LILAK

Cut stakes in: WFC, JPM, PNC, GOLD, MTB, LBTYA, AXTA, DVA, AAPL

BRIDGEWATER ASSOCIATES

Top new buys: WMT, PG, KO, JNJ, PEP, MCD, ABT, MDLZ, EL, DHR

Top exits: INDA, LMT, PM, FIS, MO, CI, FISV, ADP, AMT, TMUS

Boosted stakes in: BABA, EEM, VWO, IEMG, COST, SBUX, JD, TGT, NIO, DG

Cut stakes in: IVV, SPY, FXI, MCHI, EWY, EWZ, LOW, HD, SHW, SINA

COATUE MANAGEMENT

Top new buys: SNOW, RUN, Z, NUAN, LB, ZG, GPS, DECK, AEO, URBN

Top exits: BA, HWM, SFIX, NOW, TDG, BBBY, TWTR, SKT, HD, AAP

Boosted stakes in: TSLA, GPN, SQ, PLAN, UBER, SHOP, FB, DIS, DOCU, NFLX

Cut stakes in: LBRDK, DXCM, SMAR, OKTA, MU, GH, DDD, SRNE, SDC, LRCX

CORSAIR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT

Top new buys: PSTH, ECPG, BERY, CCK, APG, PCG, GSAH, MS, LKQ, GVA

Top exits: IWO, REPH, HGV, IWM, SMIT, GSL

Boosted stakes in: VRT, GDDY, NATR

Cut stakes in: QQQ, BXRX, PRSP, VOYA, PLYA, CHNG, STAR, HMHC, C, WMB

CORVEX MANAGEMENT

Top new buys: ILMN, FE, ACM, TWTR, DIS, ZEN, HCA, NAV, FIVE

Top exits: IAA, CNC, TIF, FLMN, CZR

Boosted stakes in: EXC, BABA, ATVI, CNP, ATUS, CMCSA, HUM, LYV, EVRG

Cut stakes in: MSGS, AMZN, PCG, NFLX, ADBE, TMUS

D1 CAPITAL PARTNERS

Top new buys: U, IR, BEKE, BLL, DT, SNOW, OM, GDRX, ADI, CD

Top exits: AMZN, AZO, FLT, BFAM, ESTC, TSM, SBUX, API, ALLO, HST

Boosted stakes in: CVNA, JD, MSFT, EXPE, GOOGL, PNC, LYV, FB, RH, JPM

Cut stakes in: BABA, NFLX, LVS, DHR, FIS, HLT, AVB, ORLY, PLAN, HPP

DUQUESNE FAMILY OFFICE

Top new buys: NUAN, GDX, NEE, XLI, EXPE, CVNA, PANW, ADI, SNE, NET

Top exits: XBI, HD, WFC, CB, INSM, SRPT, AZO, MAR, CRWD, TCDA

Boosted stakes in: MSFT, PENN, BABA, TMUS, SBUX, MELI, AMZN, JD, VZ, FIS

Cut stakes in: JPM, PYPL, WDAY, GOOGL, BKNG, CCL, LYV, FSLY, REGN, NFLX

ELLIOTT MANAGEMENT

Top new buys: UNIT, CUB

Top exits: T, RYAAY, SPR

Boosted stakes in: DELL, CRMD

Cut stakes in: WELL, RILY

ENGAGED CAPITAL

Top new buys: EVH, MX

Top exits: SMPL

Boosted stakes in: NCR, STKL, IWM

Cut stakes in: MED, RCII

GREENLIGHT CAPITAL

Top new buys: SNX, NCR, TWTR, INTC, INGR, DDS, UHAL, ICPT, GHC, PANA

Top exits: TPX, SATS, WHR, XELA

Boosted stakes in: GLD, AAWW, JACK, REZI, NBSE

Cut stakes in: AER, GDX, GPOR, CNX, APG, TECK, CC, CHNG

ICAHN

Boosted stakes in: IEP, XRX

Cut stakes in: HLF, LNG

IMPALA ASSET MANAGEMENT

Top new buys: FDX, RKT, FCX, VALE, SBSW, FND, MHK, ALK, THO, AGQ

Top exits: QCOM, HES, VAC, DOOO, MU, TGT, DKS, SKX, TJX, CRNC

Boosted stakes in: KSU, WYNN, KNX, KL, CMI, SBLK, CNK, CENX

Cut stakes in: RIO, SIX, DRI, HOG, TOL, ADNT, TTWO, NSC, MT, LPX

LAKEWOOD CAPITAL MANAGEMENT

Top new buys: LBRDK, TMUS, CWH, GLD, LOW, UPWK, SAIC, VVV, MIK

Top exits: YNDX, BLDR, NKLA, SHAK

Boosted stakes in: ABG, ANTM, COF, C, SKX, APO, BHC

Cut stakes in: BIDU, BC, CI, CMCSA, CWK, AXS, GOOGL, WRK, FB, GS

LANSDOWNE

Top new buys: IDA, BLDP, EQT, CDE, LOOP, KCAC, RIDE

Top exits: ONEM, GE, SMMT, GDX, AAL, NKE, SALT

Boosted stakes in: FCX, TSM, OTIS, FSLR, EGO, DAR, ETN, COG, TMUS, AG

Cut stakes in: C, MU, DAL, LRCX, AMAT, LUV, UAL, AES, ADI, VMC

LONG POND

Top new buys: GLPI, PGRE, EXPE, NTST, H, MGP, XHR, RLJ

Top exits: FR, SEAS, INVH, MAR, HST, BXP, TRNO, DRH, ESRT, REXR

Boosted stakes in: EQR, AVB, SHO, WELL, AIV, RHP, DEI, HPP, CPT, JBGS

Cut stakes in: HLT, PEAK, WH, SBRA, MAA, MAC, HGV, LVS

MAGNETAR FINANCIAL

Top new buys: VAR, MXIM, MPLN, BMCH, GLIBA

Top exits: QGEN, PAYA, UTZ, FSR, HYLN, CCC, PACB, SNY, PCG, IR

Boosted stakes in: EHC, ABBV, GRUB, PIC, SYNH, NVS, PTAC, MRK, CHNG, AVTR

Cut stakes in: UBER, VLDR, LCA, AZN, BDX, NOVA, HCAC, PRGO, PKI, PAE

MAVERICK CAPITAL

Top new buys: BX, NKE, GPN, BECN, GPRO, OSH, GME, MCD, LB, TGT

Top exits: BTI, STNE, IRBT, SCHW, NTAP, GIS, CHGG, FL, PLCE, BIG

Boosted stakes in: LRCX, GLW, TGTX, LOGI, FLT, PRSP, DD, AMAT, LIVN, AXP

Cut stakes in: GOOG, NFLX, AVTR, DLTR, MSFT, APD, AMZN, FB, HUM, ALNY

MELVIN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT

Top new buys: ALGN, MCD, DDOG, TJX, AMD, MSCI, WDAY, SBAC, LYV, TEAM

Top exits: CRM, FLT, FIS, CSGP, WEN, YUM, TWLO, NFLX, FB, VRSN

Boosted stakes in: BABA, PINS, NKE, NOW, EXPE, ADBE, FISV, GOOGL, DOCU, LVS

Cut stakes in: AZO, PYPL, AMZN, MSFT, DPZ, JD, RACE, DECK, CAR, BURL

OAKTREE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT

Top new buys: MEG, UNIT, VALE, AMX, CEO, EQR, GTXMQ, XPEV, LEA

Top exits: TMHC, BABA, CZR, IHRT, CCO, SRNE, BCEI

Boosted stakes in: TRMD, NMIH, IBN, EGLE, KC, TV, ASC, ITUB

Cut stakes in: CCS, AU, TSM, PBR, MELI, BBD, API, GTH, INDA, BIDU

OMEGA ADVISORS

Top new buys: GOOGL, ATH, VRT, MSI, FVAC, EPD, MNRL

Top exits: JPM, CNC, GTN, VICI, DNRCQ

Boosted stakes in: COOP, OCN, ASPU, FCRD, NAVI, STKL, AMCX, ASH, FOE, SNR

Cut stakes in: CI, PE, SRGA, GCI, NBR, LEE, ABR

PERSHING SQUARE

Cut stakes in: A, HLT, LOW

SOROBAN CAPITAL

Top new buys: ADI, PSTH, FISV, FIS, ARMK

Top exits: NOC

Boosted stakes in: YUM, ATUS, MSFT, CSX, RTX

Cut stakes in: FB, SNE, AMZN

SOROS FUND MANAGEMENT

Top new buys: QQQ, PLTR, XLI, MCHP, U, VAR, MXIM, DIS, MCHI, NGHC

Top exits: TDG, GRFS, BK, BAC, JPM, GS, PNC, USB, WFC, TFC

Boosted stakes in: DHI, DRI, ARMK, GM, ATVI, PFSI, TIF, MT, CHTR, APTV

Cut stakes in: IGSB, PCG, TMUS, NLOK, PTON, C, GOOGL, OTIS, LPLA, LQD

STARBOARD

Top new buys: SPY, CTVA

Top exits: EBAY

Boosted stakes in: ACM, ACIW, IWN, GDOT, IWR, MMSI, SCOR, BOX

Cut stakes in: NLOK, AAP, IWM, CERN, CVLT

TEMASEK HOLDINGS

Top new buys: DCT, SNOW, SE, IAU, GOVT, SCHP, XLK, BNTX, EWT, IWM

Top exits: FIS, VRT, PDD, NIO

Boosted stakes in: PYPL, AMZN, IBN, HDB, DDOG

Cut stakes in: TME, TMO

THIRD POINT

Top new buys: PCG, MSFT, TDG, FTV, EXPE, PINS, AVTR, CZR, PLNT, GDRX

Top exits: BAX, RTX, NKE, EVRG, ATVI, TTWO, GPS, CNNE

Boosted stakes in: BABA, JD, BKI, FB, V, BURL, INTU, TEL, ETRN, SHY

Cut stakes in: GB, IQV, ADBE, DIS, AMZN, IAA

TIGER GLOBAL

Top new buys: SNOW, GSX, BEKE, SUMO, BIGC, JAMF, FROG, GDRX, CD, ASAN

Top exits: NEWR, ATH, CHWY

Boosted stakes in: PDD, CRWD, PTON, ZM, NOW, AMZN, UBER, WDAY, TEAM, MSFT

Cut stakes in: SVMK, PYPL, TWLO, CRM, BABA

TUDOR INVESTMENT

Top new buys: NGHC, KDP, GDRX, VICI, HEC, FSLR, LIN, RXT, DLR, RPAY

Top exits: SOXX, O, X, TMUS, TME, NLOK, SCHW, AVB, SJM, CDAY

Boosted stakes in: GRUB, GLIBA, KC, BDX, GOOGL, AMT, TEAM, CVX, ADBE, AMD

Cut stakes in: PCG, CRWD, UBER, ATHM, NFLX, SBAC, ESS, BXP, THO, BXMT

VIKING GLOBAL INVESTORS

Top new buys: TSM, AVB, AMD, RTX, GOOGL, CSGP, ZBH, BILL, BMY, OTIS

Top exits: UBER, JD, CRM, PLAN, LOW, SHW, LIN, NFLX, DHR, BABA

Boosted stakes in: MSFT, TMUS, MELI, FIS, CME, JPM, BKNG, PH, NUAN, HLT

Cut stakes in: AMZN, CMCSA, CI, LVS, ALL, DRI, FTV, SE, RPRX, WDAY

Source: Bloomberg