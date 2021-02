This Is What Hedge Funds Bought And Sold In Q4: Complete 13F Summary

In the aftermath of late January's massive short squeeze fireworks, 13F reporting season - which had lost much of its luster in recent years as hedge funds lost much of their impact in a centrally-planned world - was once again interesting, if only to find who had extra exposure to the January short-squeeze turmoil. Of course, we should caveat that as usual, all of the positions disclosed in today's round of 13Fs were stale by at least 45 days, and as such there has certainly been significant rotation out of the high beta and most shorted names in late January and early February.

With that said, and as noted earlier, the big highlight was Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway which trimmed its Apple holding in the fourth quarter, while reporting formerly secret stakes in Verizon ($8.6BN), Chevron ($4.1BN) and Marsh & McLennan ($499MM).

Berkshire's reduction in Apple stood in contrast to other positions investment funds revealed in regulatory filings for the quarter, which showed several favoring megacap tech companies according to Bloomberg which notes that Microsoft has been an early winner in 13F filings released so far as major hedge funds bought positions. The software maker was a top new buy at Bridgewater and Singapore’s Temasek Holdings, while D1 Capital Partners and Tiger Global Management also boosted their stakes. A handful of Tiger Cubs (firm run by alumni of Julian Robertson’s Tiger Management) also boosted their stakes in Microsoft with Viking, Tiger Global and Maverick all adding to their positions in the software giant, which gained just 6% in the quarter.

Another megacap technology company, Facebook, was a top new buy at Gabe Plotkin’s Melvin Capital Management, although it is likely that after the fund's flameout, it was likely forced to liquidate some or all of its stake.

Meanwhile, recent initial public offerings Airbnb and DoorDash also received attention from funds. Both companies were top new buys at Tiger Global and Temasek. Banks have been more divisive. Bridgewater snapped up shares of JPMorgan, Bank of America and Citigroup, while Berkshire exited its positions in PNC Financial Services Group Inc. and JPMorgan, and it cut its stake in Wells Fargo.

Going down the list, Bloomberg notes, that Philippe Laffont’s Coatue Management increased its stakes of 26 companies in the fourth quarter, including adding 1.63 million shares of Walt Disney which surged 46% in the period. That brought Coatue’s stake in the world’s largest entertainment company to about $2 billion at year-end, making it the fund’s biggest long U.S. holding. At the same time, Coatue cut its exposure to the tech sector by about 6%, but it could be that the firm was just rebalancing the portfolio given the jump in those shares.

Tiger Global made a notable move in selling a major chunk of its Sunrun stake -- it sold an investment that has been incredibly profitable for Chase Coleman’s firm. Tiger Global made $1.5 billion on the solar company’s stock last year, and it has been among the best performers in Tiger Global’s hedge fund and long-only fund.

Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund is pursuing investments on video-game makers. The Riyadh-based Public Investment Fund bought stakes in Activision Blizzard Inc., Electronic Arts Inc. and Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. The three stakes had a combined value of almost $3.3 billion at the end of December, according to its filing.

Below is a snapshot summary of some of the key position changes revealed at the more popular hedge funds in the 4th quarter, courtesy of Bloomberg.

ADAGE CAPITAL PARTNERS

Top new buys: TSLA, KSS, WORK, EV, RL, SO, AVIR, CEO, APSG, STPK

Top exits: ST, CVX, OC, BECN, HI, KURA, FSR, AZO, FIVE, AZN

Boosted stakes in: ALXN, XOM, GE, EMR, DOV, EOG, DIS, GOOGL, PXD, GOOG

Cut stakes in: FTV, W, HZNP, MRK, CRM, HON, SRPT, ITT, LPX, FIS

APPALOOSA

Top new buys: OXY, XLE, QCOM, M, KMX, KSS, EPD, XOP, EWY, ADS

Top exits: T, MO, BSX

Boosted stakes in: AMZN, FB, MSFT, TWTR, UNH, HCA, ET, AMLP, ADBE, CRM

Cut stakes in: PCG, BABA, WFC, SQ, MA, EMR, V, PYPL, NFLX, SYY

BALYASNY ASSET MANAGEMENT

Top new buys: MSFT, DIS, WORK, KO, IPHI, XLNX, COO, JBHT, AAPL, INTU

Top exits: LULU, SCHW, WDAY, SWKS, SHOP, QCOM, KNX, COST, WFC, FDX

Boosted stakes in: V, BAC, GOOGL, MXIM, TEAM, BABA, NFLX, RP, PANW, TSCO

Cut stakes in: ATVI, AMZN, TGT, TJX, WLTW, OTIS, CTSH, MCD, MIDD, BIIB

BAUPOST GROUP

Top new buys: INTC, MPC, ADV, FNF, RBAC, VSPR, RADI, DGNS

Top exits: HPQ, MCK, AMAT, HWM

Boosted stakes in: QRVO, FB, SSNC, CLNY, PEAK, EBAY

Cut stakes in: FOXA, GOOG, PSTH, VIST, ATRA

BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY

Top new buys: VZ, CVX, MMC

Top exits: GOLD, MTB, PNC, PFE, JPM

Boosted stakes in: ABBV, MRK, TMUS, BMY, KR, RH

Cut stakes in: WFC, SU, LILAK, GM, USB, AAPL

BRIDGEWATER ASSOCIATES

Top new buys: JPM, BAC, MSFT, C, WFC, MS, GS, SCHW, USB, AON

Top exits: TSLA, LULU, LOW, SHW, JCI, HD, DD, ECL, KMX, MAS

Boosted stakes in: WMT, PG, PDD, IEMG, KO, JNJ, PEP, VWO, COST, IVV

Cut stakes in: GLD, NTES, DHI, LEN, VFC, WDAY, TT, PPG, ODFL, SPLK

COATUE MANAGEMENT

Top new buys: DASH, XPEV, API, AYX, SFIX, ROOT, LYFT, ROKU, BA, LSPD

Top exits: SMAR, LBRDK, SDC, NAT, DHT, EAF, TNK, LUMN, SSYS, DDD

Boosted stakes in: DIS, UBER, SQ, NUAN, Z, PYPL, PINS, EXPE, SE, SNOW

Cut stakes in: PLAN, NKLA, GDOT, AEO, URBN, FB, DXCM, DOCU, DDOG, BEKE

CORSAIR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT

Top new buys: DNMR, JIH, CCX, LAUR, NRZ, NVGS, LEAF, LNG, SATS, ATH

Top exits: FMC, NWSA, QQQ, CDR, KLR

Boosted stakes in: WMB, GSAH, GDDY, VRT, NATR, STAR, CUBI, ECPG, ENZ, GVA

Cut stakes in: PSTH, AON, CC, BXRX, BH, IQV, PLYA, GLD, BBCP, LKQ

CORVEX MANAGEMENT

Top new buys: GOOGL, FISV, WDAY, CCEP, AEO, GPN, RADI, STPK, FB

Top exits: BABA, CMCSA, ILMN, ACM, TWTR, NAV, LYV, MSGS, PCG

Boosted stakes in: FE, ATVI, ATUS, AMZN, JPM, DIS, ZEN, ADBE, FIVE

Cut stakes in: EXC, CNP, EVRG, HUM, TMUS, NFLX

D1 CAPITAL PARTNERS

Top new buys: BKNG, DDOG, AMZN, DECK, MRVI, BAX, DRI, TEAM, BX, EDU

Top exits: IR, PNC, CLVT, DT, MSGS, MU, SMAR, KRC, BABA, ESS

Boosted stakes in: MSFT, EXPE, NFLX, FB, GOOGL, DIS, RH, JPM, DHR, TGT

Cut stakes in: LYV, CVNA, AVB, ORLY, HPP, BLL, LVS, DEI, AAP, RACE

DUQUESNE FAMILY OFFICE

Top new buys: CMI, RUN, LIN, ASHR, SMH, NYT, ABCL, AA, FSLR, ARRY

Top exits: BABA, NFLX, GDX, FB, ALNY, XLI, FIS, VZ, BKNG, WEN

Boosted stakes in: PANW, DIS, CVNA, TMUS, SBUX, TECK, NET, RETA, CCL, IQV

Cut stakes in: JD, GOLD, GOOGL, SMAR, WDAY, PYPL, LYV, PENN, AMZN, FSLY

ELLIOTT MANAGEMENT

Top new buys: EVRG, T, PSA, FFIV, SNAP, PINS, FNV, XOP

Top exits: EBAY, WELL, RILY

Boosted stakes in: DELL

EMINENCE CAPITAL

Top new buys: WSC, EXPE, AN, GOOG, ADI, GDDY, MA, FIS, JWS, GH

Top exits: JPM, BAC, QSR, RJF, VTR, KDP, AZO, DHI, VICI, SHAK

Boosted stakes in: CTVA, RP, LH, MIC, DFS, PANW, NEWR, RRR, TPX, COF

Cut stakes in: ASH, CPRI, SEE, CHNG, FISV, DD, PSTG, BABA, UBER, WELL

ENGAGED CAPITAL

Top new buys: GIL, QUOT

Top exits: MED, JACK, MX

Boosted stakes in: STKL, NCR, MGLN, IWM

FIR TREE

Top new buys: ABBV, OUT, SPR, BSX, HHC, PRO, CONX, IMPX, CRHC

Top exits: EIX, FLT, PSTH, EXC, CUK, ETWO, JWS, GIX, UWMC, LOTZ

Boosted stakes in: LAMR, CMCSA, MSGE, ANTM, PRPB, FIS, YAC, AMHC, CTXS

Cut stakes in: FE, LYV, SLM, TMUS, EXPE, CCIV, WPF, THCA, CNC, HEC

GREENLIGHT CAPITAL

Top new buys: DNMR, FUBO, ADT, CLOV, SATS, SONO, NPA

Top exits: INTC, INGR, PVH, GHC, CRY, KW, VAPO, AMRN, GPORQ

Boosted stakes in: REZI, TECK, CNX, DDS, AAWW

Cut stakes in: JACK, ICPT, GLD, CC, CCK, NCR, CHNG, AER

ICAHN

Top new buys: BHC, DAN

Boosted stakes in: IEP, XRX

Cut stakes in: TEN, LNG

JANA PARTNERS

Top new buys: LH, THS, TGNA, GRA

Top exits: ELY, BCO

Boosted stakes in: PRSP, EHC

Cut stakes in: SPY, BLMN, NEWR

LANSDOWNE

Top new buys: UNP, GE, ENIA, PSX, HTOO, EEM, VXX, GLD, UVXY

Top exits: FSLR, COG, EQT, CDE, PAAS, UNVR, LOOP, QS, RIDE, GDXJ

Boosted stakes in: TSM, AMAT, ADI, AES, BLDP, AG, TMUS

Cut stakes in: C, ED, IDA, LUV, NSC, BKNG, DAR, UAL, REGI, VMC

LONG POND

Top new buys: PHM, SUI, ELS, AMH, NNN, SRC, FR, ABNB, LSI, EXP

Top exits: HLT, SHO, SBRA, PEAK, WELL, PGRE, HPP, EXPE, KRC, H

Boosted stakes in: EQR, AVB, WH, UDR, GLPI

Cut stakes in: DEI, JBGS, MGP, MAA, LVS, ESS, CPT, HGV

MAGNETAR FINANCIAL

Top new buys: OPEN, XLNX, ALXN, PNM, NAV, AJRD, WORK, HMSY, OSB, CCX

Boosted stakes in: IPHI, CIIC, BSX, AZN, NPA, MRK, EXPC, JIH, IPV, FSRV

Cut stakes in: ADCT, MPLN, MP, EHC, UBER, ABBV, WLTW, GRUB, VAR, PSTH

MAVERICK CAPITAL

Top new buys: SEER, MGM, PLD, GTLS, WYNN, IBP, SQZ, DASH, DGNS, CROX

Top exits: DLTR, GPN, TMUS, WEN, BBBY, UAA, FND, CRI, FTCH, FDX

Boosted stakes in: AMAT, FLT, ADBE, FB, GME, MSFT, ATRA, GOOG, NKTR, JACK

Cut stakes in: HUM, GLW, KKR, AMZN, LOGI, APD, ZNGA, DXC, CCK, CNC

MELVIN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT

Top new buys: FB, COUP, MELI, NFLX, PAGS, CRWD, SPGI, GWW, ADI, XRAY

Top exits: DOCU, MCD, TJX, LOW, PYPL, WDAY, SBAC, DPZ, BURL, EAT

Boosted stakes in: MA, EXPE, GOOGL, TEAM, V, HLT, AMD, NUAN, LVS, NKE

Cut stakes in: BABA, NOW, AMZN, AZO, DDOG, SE, AAP, LH, ALGN, FISV

OAKTREE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT

Top new buys: COLD, LU, OAS, CRC

Top exits: MEG, BIDU, CEO, SQM, CCS, GTXMQ, GTH, XPEV, API, MSGE

Boosted stakes in: ITUB, VALE, BBD, PBR, CX, IBN, AZUL, NMIH, SMCI, TRMD

Cut stakes in: TSM, UNIT, MELI, INDA, KC, COOP, ALLY

OMEGA ADVISORS

Top new buys: GM, WSC, CMCSA, BGS, ORCC, DMAC

Top exits: LEE

Boosted stakes in: MP, COOP, ATH, ET, STKL, SNR, NAVI, VRT, GCI, FCRD

Cut stakes in: AMCX, SRGA, MGY

PERSHING SQUARE

Cut stakes in: LOW, QSR, SBUX, A, HLT

SOROBAN CAPITAL

Top new buys: LOW, GWRE, PLNT

Boosted stakes in: MSFT, ATUS, AMZN, FIS, YUM, MAR, ADI, GOOGL

Cut stakes in: RTX, CSX, PSTH, UNP, HLT, ARMK, FISV

SOROS FUND MANAGEMENT

Top new buys: QS, EEM, CLVT, ELAN, ALLY, UPST, SYF, XLNX, AMZN, EV

Top exits: DKNG, XLI, MCHP, U, MCHI, MTG, SIRI, RNR, BXMT, C

Boosted stakes in: LQD, ATVI, DIS, DHI, NLOK, DEN, GOOGL, AXTA, NXPI, OMF

Cut stakes in: HAIN, VICI, DRI, SE, PCG, VST, AGNC, CBB, FE, VAR

STARBOARD

Top new buys: ON

Top exits: SPY

Boosted stakes in: ACIW, CTVA, NLOK, CVLT, ACM, IWM, BOX, IWR

Cut stakes in: AAP, IWN, SCOR, CERN, GDOT, MMSI

TEMASEK HOLDINGS

Top new buys: DASH, WISH, XLB, XLI, MSFT, SQZ, EWZ, CRM, ABNB, ADBE

Top exits: DD, GOVT, XLK, USIG, XLV, FUTU, XLP, ROK, CGNX

Boosted stakes in: PYPL, V, AMZN, MA, SCHP, DDOG, UBER, ASLN

Cut stakes in: TME, DELL, XLY, SE, FTCH, HDB

THIRD POINT

Top new buys: UPST, GOOGL, APTV, SWK, NKE, CTLT, LESL, KMX, RH, UNH

Top exits: FTV, SQ, CZR, GDRX, TXG, PTVE, CD

Boosted stakes in: INTU, AVTR, PLNT, TDG, MSFT, SPGI, SHY

Cut stakes in: BABA, AMZN, FIS, CRM, ADBE, PINS, JD, FB, EXPE, GB

TIGER GLOBAL

Top new buys: DASH, COUP, ONEM, AI, YSG, ABNB, SQ, INTU, MSP, ASO

Top exits: GOOGL, TME, CDAY, FTCH, CDLX, TENB, BILI

Boosted stakes in: UBER, SE, PTON, DOCU, MSFT, EGHT, WDAY, NOW, SNOW, SHOP

Cut stakes in: RUN, FB, TWLO, MDB, ZM, PLAN, PYPL, NFLX, SMAR, FLT

TUDOR INVESTMENT

Top new buys: AI, ABNB, SOXX, XLF, EWZ, ICLN, MDLZ, RSG, PG, TEKK

Top exits: KC, KDP, BDX, RPAY, ADT, ADI, ARE, TROW, MAS, SHW

Boosted stakes in: WORK, SPY, ALXN, MXIM, VAR, EV, GRUB, WLTW, AAPL, UBER

Cut stakes in: PCG, FSLR, RXT, GDRX, LSI, DLR, DIS, V, XOM, LIN

VIKING GLOBAL INVESTORS

Top new buys: UNH, ABCL, DIS, PANW, NOW, HIG, GE, HCA, FB, APD

Top exits: CMCSA, CME, RTX, ADI, EXAS, BILL, TEAM, CDAY, ANTM, ALL

Boosted stakes in: MSFT, V, GOOGL, FLT, FIS, ZBH, BSX, SE, TMUS, AVTR

Cut stakes in: TMO, AXP, LVS, CNC, HLT, AMZN, CSGP, AVB, BKNG, BPMC

WHALE ROCK CAPITAL MANAGEMENT

Top new buys: DIS, UBER, ZS, SMAR, EXPE, FTCH, TRIP, BILI, EGHT, PDD

Top exits: W, BABA, MSFT, AVLR, FTNT, STNE, AMD, AYX, CDAY, NOW

Boosted stakes in: CRWD, CVNA, TSM, PINS, CREE, MDB, FIVN, SQ, SE, CRUS

Cut stakes in: AMZN, JD, FB, ZM, OKTA, SHOP, COUP, NVDA, MPWR, FSLY

