When Car Shopping, Baby Boomers Prefer To Buy American; Here's Their Favorite Brands By State

A new study from GoBankingRates.com has revealed the most popular vehicles among the baby boomer generation in each U.S. state.

The study shows that baby boomer car buyers tend to know what they want, are more likely to have over 25% of the cost saved, and prefer American cars compared to other generations.

The data, sourced by company Insurify, shows American brands are the top choice for baby boomers in 38 states, with Ford leading in 20 states, Chevrolet in 18, and Toyota in 10. Ford is the most popular brand overall, with 13% of boomers owning one.

Jenni Newman, editor-in-chief of Cars.com said: “In terms of saving for a purchase, boomers are more likely than other generations to save money for more than 25% of their vehicle’s final price.”

She added: “Gen X is more likely than other generations to save for less than 10% of their vehicle’s final price.”

According to Cox Automotive, 38% of baby boomers knew their preferred vehicle from the start, compared to 28% of Gen X, 26% of millennials, and 24% of Gen Z. Additionally, only 54% of boomers considered both new and used cars, compared to 79% of Gen Z, 76% of millennials, and 72% of Gen X.

The GoBankingRates study showed that across the United States, baby boomers show distinct preferences for brands depending on state.

Chevrolet stands out as a top choice in many areas, particularly in the Midwest and South, with boomers in states like Alabama, Arkansas, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Louisiana, Michigan, Minnesota, Mississippi, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Utah, and Wisconsin favoring the brand.

Ford, another popular choice, dominates in states like Alaska, Arizona, Colorado, Delaware, Georgia, Idaho, Kansas, Maine, Montana, New Mexico, North Carolina, Oregon, South Carolina, South Dakota, Texas, Virginia, Washington, West Virginia, and Wyoming.

Toyota also holds a strong position, particularly on the coasts. Baby boomers in California, Florida, Hawaii, Maryland, Massachusetts, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, Rhode Island, and Vermont favor the brand.

Nissan enjoys popularity in Connecticut and New Hampshire, rounding out the list.

You can read the full list here.