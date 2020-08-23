"Where's Our Fu*kin' Bailout?": Ice Cube Slams Democrats For Abandoning Blacks

Rapper Ice Cube has cooled on the Democratic party, complaining in a Saturday rant that the DNC has financially abandoned the black community, and that even if Trump is voted out of office - "then what?"

Translation: where's our money Nancy?

The 50-year-old entertainer, whose real name is O'Shea Jackson, added that Black small business owners were shut out of the trillions allocated by Congress into the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP).

According to the New York Times, businesses owned by blacks had a harder time receiving federal aid, for which they can thank the banks which issued the loans.

"Where's our fucking bailout?" asked the rapper, who's launched a COVID-19 fundraiser and a charity clothing line to support Autism, but not blacks.

But what's in it for us? pic.twitter.com/GOvptKnoF1 — Ice Cube (@icecube) August 22, 2020

"A lot of people getting up [at the DNC] talking and everybody really eating it up, throwing their hands in the air like they just don't care — but what I didn't hear was: what's in it for us?" he said, adding "What's in it for the Black community? Besides the same old thing we've been getting from these parties. What's in it for us, for real? "

"I didn't hear anybody mention a contract with Black America — and I don't know why because it's one of the most comprehensive reform documents that's come about in a long time that could really address the problem. But the way it looks, they don't have a plan," he continued.

"They just pulled three trillion dollars out they ass and gave it to they friends."

It's almost as if Democrats went from slave ownership and segregation to promising blacks handouts for six decades in order to maintain power.