White House Quiet As BBQ Inflation Roils Americans On July 4

This time last year, the White House bragged on Twitter about saving Americans 16 cents on their Independence Day barbecues. Just days before July 4, the sounds of crickets can be heard from the White House's Twitter account as BBQ inflation roasts tens of millions of Americans this holiday weekend.

Inflation under the Biden administration reached a four-decade high earlier this year. A stagflation-like environment settled in, and an unofficial recession could be underway (read: Welcome To The Biden Recession).

A new survey from the American Farm Bureau Federation shows the average cost for a cookout this weekend to feed about ten people will cost on average $70 -- that's up 17% or $10 compared to a year ago.

Bloomberg breaks down barbecue inflation and finds ground beef prices are up a staggering 36% from a year ago, chicken up 33%, pork and beans +33%, pork cops +31%, lemonade +22%, and so forth.

Meanwhile, Biden advisor Brian Deese told Americans to suck it up when it comes to soaring prices because "this is about the future of the Liberal World Order, and we have to stand firm."

Americans could care less about that world order but are starting to get perturbed how the Biden administration puts Ukraine first rather than its own people (taxpayers).

Soaring consumer prices have been devastating for household finances, altering spending behaviors as an unofficial recession appears to have materialized. This comes as consumer confidence crashed in June.

To avoid BBQ inflation, the prices of strawberries, sliced cheese, and potato chips have tumbled over the last year. We are surprised the administration has yet to tout these foods as cost savings. And it's not just cookouts that are becoming more expensive this weekend -- many Americans are paying near record-high gasoline and diesel prices as they travel in one of the busiest driving periods of the year.

We're sure a conversation piece at BBQs across America this weekend won't be about abortion or guns, but instead, how 'Biden-economics' has failed most Americans.