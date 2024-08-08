Why Did Kamala Snub The Obvious VP Choice In Josh Shapiro

Submitted by QTR's Fringe Finance

It was just a couple of days ago that I wrote an article labeling Kamala Harris “The Next Worst Thing” to Joe Biden, and suggesting that her ascent to the top of the Democratic Party was another tried and true product of a guarantee I call “politicians always make the worst decisions possible.”

My theory was given a serious shot in the arm this week when Kamala Harris announced Minnesota Governor Tim Walz as her vice-presidential candidate.

As somebody who thinks the country would implode into itself like a dying star if Harris won the election, I was extraordinarily relieved to see her pick.

I was all but certain that Harris was going to pick Pennsylvania governor Josh Shapiro as her running mate. Everything about the pick made sense: he was racially her foil, he was younger, a well-spoken candidate, he was viewed as more of a moderate, he has great support in the extraordinarily crucial swinging state of Pennsylvania, and he could help the Democratic Party claw back some of the Jewish vote that they’ve (deservedly) lost over the last year while their far left fringe, including 'the squad', has all but openly supported Hamas.

The Shapiro pick made so much sense and, in my opinion, guaranteed the election for Harris so much, that I thought it would even break through the dumb-ass-politician-blood-brain barrier and be the inevitable selection.

But instead, nope! We get Tim Walz. The party who claims to hate old milquetoast white men, instead selected an even further left old milquetoast white man. What a time to be alive!

Without going into the worst points about Walz, not the least of which is he oversaw the destruction of his own state during the George Floyd riots of 2020, the pick is so conservative strategically, it just might fail. It reminds me of when Hillary Clinton picked Tim Kaine as her running mate.

It was as if, all of a sudden, millions of voices cried out in terror…

Tim Walz is a pick that you make when you are far ahead in the polls and literally have nothing to worry about. He’s an NFL prevent defense that should only be run when you are multiple touchdowns ahead and the clock has less than 20 seconds on it.

Walz is a declaration that the Democrats do not think they, in any way, need to be aggressive in order to earn your vote…as if Kamala Harris not holding a press conference since becoming the presidential nominee hasn’t told you that already.

I also have an unfounded and unproven theory on how Walz became Harris's running mate.

If you remember, on Friday, Philadelphia mayor Cherelle Parker, or a staffer of hers, accidentally tweeted out a pre-made and clearly pre-planned congratulatory message on Josh Shapiro being picked as Kamala’s vice president. The pre-planned nature of it made it clear that the leak was a legitimate accident and the pick was likely legitimate.

On the 2nd, PBS reported on the leak:

Everybody, including myself, braced for what I thought would be the inevitable this week: Josh Shapiro would become Kamala Harris's running mate.

But then there were scattered reports this weekend that Harris was still doing some last-minute vetting. On the 3rd, the next day, this article hit the wires:

Now we know, at some point, assuming the Shapiro pick was legitimate, Harris changed her mind. Could it have possibly been that after the leak on Friday, members of the progressive base and Democratic voters lashed out at Harris for picking a Jewish running mate?

After all, there were widespread reports last week of whitewashing Josh Shapiro’s Wikipedia page and attempts to try and cover up his past support for Israel.

In Walz, did the Democratic Party choose to abandon its Jewish base and side with activists and supporters of Palestine?

One way to make that statement would be to pick the man who oversaw the looting and riots of 2020, that’s for sure.

Either way, the sugar high of Harris becoming the nominee is going to soon start to run out, and it’s difficult for me to see how the Democratic base is going to get any sort of additional dopamine hit from her vice-presidential selection.

In fact, I think this pick will force the onus to be aggressive to shift back to Harris and the momentum back to the Trump campaign. Everybody knows there was a fair amount of second-guessing regarding Trump’s vice-presidential pick. Shapiro likely could have given Vance a run for his money in attracting moderates and debating. But Walz is just the opposite: my guess is that to people in the center, Vance now looks more like the moderate and, in general, the candidate who has their sh*t together the most.

I like that the Trump campaign isn’t giving in to having a debate on ABC. I don’t think anybody on either side of the aisle thinks that Trump is afraid to debate Kamala Harris, no matter how many times she repeats it. The Democratic Party got absolutely everything they wanted for the first debate with Joe Biden: they got their favorite network, they got their favorite anchors, and they got rules, including microphone control and no audience, that obviously favored President Biden. And they still got their ass kicked. Now, like an NBA playoff series, the Trump campaign is owed a match on their home territory.

As many said this week, if Harris can’t handle a debate on Fox News, how in God’s name is she going to negotiate with world leaders like Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping?

I said it earlier this year and I will say it again: the Eagles and Doug Pederson won the Super Bowl against Tom Brady and the New England Patriots by being aggressive.

The Democratic Party right now is the Tom Brady dynasty New England Patriots. They deflate the balls before the game, you wouldn’t be surprised to find out they cheat, and they have an incredible winning record over the last 10 years. This move by the Harris campaign is taking a victory lap way too soon, and if Trump dials up his aggressiveness from this point forward, including directly addressing Walz’s record repeatedly on immigration, law and order, and socialism in general, the Republicans can take the momentum back quicker than I would’ve ever guessed they would have had a chance to.

And if you’re Kamala Harris, news flash: you are out of cheap gimmicks to attract attention. It’s time to debate, it’s time to hold press conferences, and it’s time to see how excited all-important independent voters get when she is put to explaining the substance behind her policy positions.

