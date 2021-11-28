Why Did Satya Nadella Suddenly Dump Half His Microsoft Holdings Last Week?

Joining Jeff Bezos and Elon Musk, Satya Nadella sold almost half of his Microsoft shares over a 2-day period last week.

Amazon's Bezos has been selling large chunks...

Tesla's Musk has been more aggressively (and publicly) offloading his stocks...

And now Microsoft's Satya Nadella sold about 838.6K shares of common stock on November 22 and 23.

The sales were broken down across the two days...

These sales were not related to an options exercise or an established 10b5-1 plan and were his largest sales ever.

Sending MSFT shares lower. The stake change was disclosed on Nov. 24 post-market and likely helped spark more selling pressure on Friday...

That massive sale accounted for around half of his total holdings...

Is MSFT getting too expensive here?

...what does he know?