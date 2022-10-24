The Woke Mob "Crosses The Streams"

Submitted by QTR's Fringe Finance

The climax of the hit movie Ghostbusters was when the protagonists finally decided to “cross the streams” of their proton packs to defeat the final ghost, the Stay Puft marshmallow man.

In the context of the movie, it was an unthinkable action - viewers were warned early on that that “crossing the streams” of the unlicensed nuclear accelerators they were wearing on their backs would prompt an apocalypse-style event called “total protonic reversal”, which would be, for lack of a better word, “bad”.

At the end of the movie the gang finds themselves engaging in the practice on purpose to try and close the door to another dimension and save New York City. In other words, they incited “protonic reversal” to try and make the “inside out” ghost world become “outside in” again. The world became the inverse of what it once was.

To me, it seems pretty obvious that the woke world has crossed the streams: it is currently in the midst of the same type of inversion and, while the public is starting to notice it clearly, those perpetuating the wokeness are unaware of the destruction they are creating to their own universe.

Woke ideology, which took the virtuous and noble ideas of caring for those around you and equality of opportunity and then, as postmodernism does, permutated them an infinite number of times over until they were completely incomprehensible and meaningless, has hit an inflection point.

Putting aside the sheer lunacy of the things that woke culture is currently fighting for - ending fossil fuels during an energy crisis while using everyday items made from petroleum, never-ending Covid protocols and mandates, arguing both sexes can get pregnant and menstruate, advocating for biological men to be allowed to beat the shit out of biological women in mixed martial arts matches and general equality of outcome - the charade otherwise finally appears to be obvious.

More importantly, the charade ending is becoming obvious to many people who have huge megaphones and transcend political borders - especially people in the entertainment industry.

I started off 2022 by predicting that common sense was eventually going to do away with vaccine mandates and Covid hysteria.

Now, it appears that Pfizer’s recent admission that it never tested its Covid vaccines for transmissibility before they were released - and after the entire world was told the vaccines would prevent transmission - could wind up being the straw that breaks the woke camel’s back.

Days after this admission, CDC Director Rochelle Walensky herself tested positive for Covid-19 about one year after she took to national television to proclaim that “data from the CDC” suggested that “vaccinated people do not carry the virus” and “don’t get sick”.

As these stunning revelations were taking place, which put the vast touted lie of sterilizing immunization into clear, simple words and terms that the everyday citizen could easily understand, Academy Award and Grammy Award nominated musician M.I.A. asked:

“If Alex Jones pays for lying, shouldn’t every celebrity pushing vaccines pay too?”

Immediately she was “cancelled” by the left and demonized on social media for her sentiments, which did nothing but compare the consequences between how two entities - Pfizer and Alex Jones - were being held accountable for their obvious lies.

“M.I.A. has faced criticism after she decided to compare a conspiracy theorist lying about the massacre of innocent children to promoting the Covid vaccine,” Rolling Stone wrote, making sure to remind readers that invoking Alex Jones’ lies involved invoking the “massacre of innocent children”, the day after her Tweets.

Then, GQ Magazine severed their ties with her:

After Arulpragasam’s tweets went viral – with most commenters pointing out the absurdity of her comparison and sharing proof that vaccines are largely effective – a representative for GQ appeared to reach out to somebody on her team, alerting them that the magazine would be cancelling plans it had to collaborate with her. Arulpragasam herself shared a screenshot of the message, which explains that “due to [the] controversial nature” of the artist’s “Twitter activity”, GQ would be cancelling her involvement in its 2022 Men Of The Year Awards, as well as a planned photoshoot. It’s unclear what role Arulpragasam was to have in the Awards, which are slated to be celebrated on Wednesday November 16.

Rolling Stone also pointed out that her skepticism about vaccines in March 2020 cost her a feature in Vogue:

The tweet from M.I.A. should come as no surprise as she revealed in March 2020 — as Covid roiled the United States — that she would be choosing not to get the vaccine, writing, “If I have to choose the vaccine or chip I’m gonna choose death.” Shortly after that tweet, she claimed British Vogue had decided to pull a feature on her due to her comments about the virus. “Anti vaxer [sic] is your term. It didn’t exist before this binary addiction everyone has to separate everything into this and that,” she wrote on Instagram in April 2020. “Anti this anti that. I prefer to not make everything so black and white.”

Following up this month, M.I.A. told The Guardian her simple reasoning for her statements: “I know three people who have died from taking the vaccine and I know three people who have died from COVID.”

“This is in my life, in my experience. If anyone is going to deny that experience and gaslight me, saying: ‘No, that’s not your experience,’ then what is the point of anything?”

She continued: “What is the existence that you are trying to protect by giving me a vaccine if I can’t even have an experience and process that information in my own brain and come to some sort of conclusion? And live within a society where I have to make choices every day? There’s this weird idea that we’re all free, and that we fight for everything, and we can say what we want, but on the other hand, I feel like there’s even more of a crackdown on that.”

For all of the unadulterated praise the woke has for females, artists and immigrants, one would think M.I.A. - an artist of Sri Lankan decent who was forced to become a refugee at age 11, and who went on to be one of the first “viral” artists to leverage the internet to distribute her work - would rest comfortably at a cross section of bold female leaders praised for challenging the status quo and adored by the woke.

In fact, it was her “think for yourself” attitude that garnered her praise from the music industry early in her career:

M.I.A.'s accolades include two American Society of Composers, Authors and Publishers (ASCAP) awards and two MTV Video Music Awards. She is the first person of South Asian descent to be nominated for an Academy Award and Grammy Award in the same year. She was named one of the defining artists of the 2000s decade by Rolling Stone, and one of the 100 most influential people of 2009 by Time. Esquire ranked M.I.A. on its list of the 75 most influential people of the 21st century. According to Billboard, she was one of the "Top 50 Dance/Electronic Artists of the 2010s". M.I.A. was appointed Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE) in the 2019 Birthday Honours for her services to music.

It seems clear to me that when the mob starts cancelling the very same woke artists they once worshipped for being original and asking critical questions, the idea of using art and music to push for change is in the midst of dying a slow, ironic death.

And while the left tries to ignore the fact that being an artist used to be about making people think, they can’t ignore M.I.A.’s circumstances, which is what makes it so wonderful to watch her stand up for what she believes in: the same identity politics often hurled out by those casting judgement have been turned back on the mob.

They can’t call her part of the patriarchy because she’s a strong female trailblazer in her industry. They can’t call her homophobic or racist because nearly her entire musical catalogue has been about supporting human rights and immigration.

The lunacy of the situation is glaring. The woke truly have no “case” against M.I.A. other than simply blindingly carrying a narrative for big pharma and Pfizer. Is this what the left has become?

“You've made this day a special day, by just your being you.” - Mr. Rogers

The pushback on woke culture “crossing the streams” isn’t just with M.I.A., either. Other members of Hollywood, and even Democrats, understand how bad it is making the party look and the toll it is taking on our country.

Last week, former Home Improvement star and comedian Tim Allen took to social media to jab at the “woke” mindset.

“Who is the face of the woke. Do wokees have a club house in someone’s backyard or maybe a cute yet safe playpen somewhere?” he wrote.

Then you have former Democrat Tulsi Gabbard, who just left her party because, in her words, it is "now under the complete control of an elitist cabal of warmongers driven by cowardly wokeness."

"The Democrats of today are hostile to people of faith and spirituality. They demonize the police and protect criminals at the expense of law-abiding Americans. The Democrats of today believe in open borders and weaponize the national security state to go after political opponents. Above all else, the Democrats of today are dragging us ever closer to nuclear war," Gabbard said.

Then you have Former President Barack Obama, who recently made comments on the Pod Save America podcast calling Democrats “buzzkills” who make people “walk on eggshells”.

"Sometimes Democrats are [buzzkills]. Sometimes people just want to not feel as if they are walking on eggshells, and they want some acknowledgment that life is messy and that all of us, at any given moment, can say things the wrong way, make mistakes,” Obama said.

He continued: "We spend enormous amounts of time and energy and resources pointing out the latest crazy thing he said, or how rude or mean some of these Republican candidates behaved. That's probably not something that in the minds of most voters overrides their basic interests — Can I pay the rent? What are gas prices? How am I dealing with childcare?"

In addition to Allen, Gabbard and Obama, this past week we also saw several ungrateful woke “activists” doing what they do best: halfheartedly trying to further a nonsensical agenda by showing zero respect for anyone or anything and expecting to be taken seriously.

Self-proclaimed “activists” from a group called “Just Stop Oil”, threw canned tomato soup at Vincent van Gogh‘s Sunflowers at the National Gallery in London, England in the name fighting for climate change…or something.

The 21 and 20 year olds justified their actions with statements like:

“Are you more concerned about the protection of a painting or the protection of our planet and people?”

As I pointed out on Twitter yesterday, the sad thing is that these “activists” get as much attention as we give them, despite whether or not they make sense. Media chooses to label these people “protestors” and “activists” instead of “vandals” and “felons”.

And, while we’re at it, here’s another shining example of relinquishing power to the woke mob: Europe is in one of the worst energy crises of its history - a crisis that could last for years to come. The continent is in “desperate straits”. Yet the world is so dedicated to fulfilling a corporate and government-backed ESG and climate change narrative that simple solutions proposed by experts, like nuclear power, are no longer feasible

While people in Europe can’t afford to keep their lights on, the world has stopped searching for solutions to generate energy in favor of trying to win the favor of activists - and then the world is shocked when populist politicians are elected.

Nuclear power, as I’ve written about dozens of times, holds a common sense key to both fulfilling a green agenda and increasing power capacity. It is a solution that makes sense that many world governments are just starting to come around to.

Yet nuclear as a solution didn’t become a headline this year until it was approved by de facto European Energy Czar, 20 year old Greta Thunberg, in an interview earlier this month.

For some reason Thunberg was asked about her opinion on nuclear power, and when she offered up her stamp of approval - voila - it became an international headline.

Being woke used to be about raging against the machine, remember? Now it’s about scrapping to defend the machine.

The left used to be advocates for free speech who harbored a healthy skepticism of government, corporations and elites. This ideology has now turned into an addictive dependence on “big brother” that they once rallied against.

As anyone of sound and sober mind can see looking from the outside in, that dependence has manifested in a baffling show of blind support and trust for big pharma, calls for censoring the opinions of those who don’t agree, a desire for state-sponsored “fact checking” of discourse and advocating for a completely manipulated ESG agenda, backed by giants like Blackstone and being used by global elites to abscond with people’s civil rights.

In other words, the woke mob has officially “crossed the streams”. The woke mob has officially ventured so far off of the once-virtuous path that they have sullied their own name, as well as the act of activism itself.

This is happening leading up to a mid-term election where Democrats are widely expected to lose handily, specifically due to their incessant overreaching need to invade the personal space of others in order to tell them how morally and ethically bankrupt they are for a variety of inane reasons cloaked in faux-intellectual sounding jargon.

The woke once showed up on the scene of a real problem: there really was a point in world history when not enough was being done for equality. At the time, they drew their virtuous proton packs and fired at the issue full force. But in fighting, and admittedly helping progress against the problem over the course of decades, they eventually, unknowingly, also crossed their streams.

Now, their woke universe is about to implode on itself.