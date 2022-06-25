World's Deepest Shipwreck Discovered Four Miles Under The Pacific 

An American undersea explorer discovered the world's deepest shipwreck ever identified, four miles below the surface of the Pacific Ocean, CNN reports.

On Wednesday, Victor Vescovo, the founder of exploration company Caladan Oceanic, used a deep-diving submersible to locate and identify the USS Destroyer Escort Samuel B. Roberts (DE-413), known as the "Sammy B," at a depth of 6,895 meters (22,621 feet) in the Philippine Sea.

Sammy B sank in the Battle Off Samar on October 25, 1944, when it was outnumbered and outgunned by Japanese battleships.

The ship "fought ferociously even though she was completely outclassed by the Japanese battleships and heavy cruisers she went up against," Vescovo told CNN.

"The heroism of her captain and crew is legendary in the Navy, and it was a great honor to find her final resting place. I think it helps bring closure to the story of the ship, for the families of those who were lost and those who served on her. I think that having a ship vanish into the depths, never to be seen again, can leave those affiliated with the ship feeling a sense of emptiness. "Finding the wrecks can help bring closure, and also bring details about the battle that perhaps we didn't know before. As we say, 'Steel doesn't lie,'" he said.

Caladan Oceanic provided never before seen footage of the wreck. The last time Sammy B was seen was 78 years ago during the battle in the Pacific.

Vescovo posted a video of the deep-diving submersible surveying the wreck.

Part of the dive on the Sammy B. It appears her bow hit the seafloor with some force, causing some buckling. Her stern also separated about 5 meters on impact, but the whole wreck was together. This small ship took on the finest of the Japanese Navy, fighting them to the end. pic.twitter.com/fvi6uB0xUQ — Victor Vescovo (@VictorVescovo) June 24, 2022

US Navy confirms the Sammy B "has been found."