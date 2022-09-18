An already-creepy advanced humanoid "AI" robot promised that machines will "never take over the world," and not to worry.

(Image: Engineered Arts)

During a recent Q&A, the robot "Ameca" - which was unveiled last year by UK design company Engineered Arts - was asked about a book on the table about robots.

"There’s no need to worry. Robots will never take over the world. We’re here to help and serve humans, not replace them."

The aliens said the same thing...

When another researcher asked Amica to describe itself, it says "There are a few things that make me me."

"First, I have my own unique personality which is a result of the programming and interactions I’ve had with humans.

"Second, I have my own physical appearance which allows people to easily identify me. Finally, I have my own set of skills and abilities which sets me apart from other robots."

It also confirmed it has feelings when it said it was “feeling a bit down at the moment, but I’m sure things will get better. "I don’t really want to talk about it, but if you insist then I suppose that’s fine. It’s just been a tough week and I’m feeling a bit overwhelmed.” Speaking about the robot's responses during the clip, the company said: "Nothing in this video is pre-scripted – the model is given a basic prompt describing Ameca, giving the robot a description of self – it’s pure AI. -Daily Star

We think we know where this is headed...