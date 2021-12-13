World's Most Expensive Ugly Christmas Sweater Selling For $40K

Are you looking to really make an impression at this year's ugly Christmas sweater party? Well, a British man has crafted what the media is describing as the world's flashiest - and most expensive - Christmas jumper. And he's now trying to sell it for a princely sum.

The sweater in question is made from silk, 24-carat gold, diamonds and Swarovski crystals. And it's being sold by the artist who crafted it, who claims he spent £7K pounds ($9.3K) on the product. The asking price?

Aidan Liban, holding the jumper

The creator's name is Aidan Liban, a 33-year-old man who lives in London. According to his website, he's planning on donating some of the proceeds from the sale to the National Health Service.

He told Fox News that he spent 3K hours making the sweater by hand. Spun from Italian silk, the sweater has more than 150 diamonds, almost 2K Swarovski crystals and 24-carat gold thread.

Here's what Liban had to say about his creation:

"It is a true piece of art," Liban said, per SWNS. "I had a vision and I made it come true. I wanted to create something magnificent and eye-catching." [...] "Christmas jumpers [sweaters] were never really in my family tradition, so I thought I’d do it in style," Liban said, adding that the sweater, "tells a story. It’s a fun novelty piece." [...] "It’s very rare that something of this quality is made, it’s very exciting," he added. "I want it to wow people and break up the doom and gloom we’ve been hearing about for the past few years."

SWNS says that Liban made the sweater as a luxurious version of the traditional "ugly" Christmas sweater, and that he came up with the idea last year during the COVID lockdowns, but he only managed to finish the sweater last month after pouring more than 3,000 hours of his time into its creation.