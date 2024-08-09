Yet Another Cargo Theft From A Refrigerated 18 Wheeler In Philadelphia

Cargo thefts are becoming a trend in Philadelphia...and it doesn't look like the swearing in of new Mayor Cherelle Parker - who is supposed to be far tougher on crime than her predecessor Jim Kenney - is deterring them.

This time around thieves made off with "large cartons of tuna from a refrigerated truck" in South Philadelphia, according to 6ABC.

The crime took place at about 3:30am on Thursday near Pattison Ave. when the truck was parked on the roadway. The report said that "multiple male suspects got away in two vehicles - a white sedan and a SUV."

Back in April, thieves made off with more than $12,000 in pork from a Northeast Philadelphia truck. That crime marked the 37th cargo theft in the area for the year, and it was months ago.

The thieves made off with 56 cases of pork at the time.

As ABC noted in April, the location where the pork was stolen is a popular overnight stop for truckers en route to morning warehouse deliveries. However, it's also become a hotspot for theft, with recent incidents on March 14 involving stolen bourbon and meat while drivers were asleep.

Captain Jack Ryan of the Philadelphia Police Dept. commented: "They are asleep in a lot of cases. The refrigerated trucks make a lot of noise."

And, recall last year thieves also stole 2 million dimes worth $200,000 from a truck parked at a Philadelphia Walmart. The truck had $750,000 in dimes in it altogether. Many were found strewn about in a Walmart parking lot where the trailer was parked.

The dimes had been picked up at the Philadelphia Mint, but the driver of the truck went home to sleep before planning to drive the next day to Florida.