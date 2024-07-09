You Can Soon Bid On Kevin Spacey's Baltimore Mansion 

Actor Kevin Spacey, known for his lead role as Frank Underwood in the Netflix series "House of Cards," is facing numerous sexual assault accusations, all of which he denies. Recently featured on "Piers Morgan Uncensored," Spacey revealed he is on the brink of bankruptcy and is set to lose his Inner Harbor mansion in Baltimore City after amassing millions of dollars in legal bills.

Sixty-four-year-old Spacey told Morgan during the June interview that his five-story mansion at Pier Homes at Harborview "is being foreclosed on." He continued, "My house is being sold at auction. So I have to go back to Baltimore and put all my things in storage. So… I'm not quite sure where I'm gonna live now."

"I can't pay the bills [legal bills] that I owe," Spacey said, adding he has been able to "dodge" bankruptcy for now.

NEW: Actor Kevin Spacey starts crying during an interview with Piers Morgan, says he owes millions of dollars in legal fees.



Morgan: Are you facing bankruptcy?



Spacey: We've managed to sort of dodge it, at least as of today.



Morgan: How much money do you have?



Spacey:… pic.twitter.com/E9ZQB7B9Xn — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) June 11, 2024

We doubt Spacey will be homeless, but his Harborview home is certainly slated for the auction block later this month.

Local auctioneer Alex Cooper is preparing to auction off Spacey's 9,069-square-foot condo built by the late developer Leroy Merritt on July 25 at the Circuit Court for Baltimore City.

A $100,000 initial deposit is required to bid, and there will be no bidding online. The opening bid starts at $1.5 million.

Here are more details on Spacey's home from the auctioneers:

***SUGGESTED OPENING BID $1,500,000*** Description from previous listing: Expansive 9,069+ square foot waterfront mansion. Property features 5 levels, 6 bedrooms, 7 full baths and 3 half-baths. Upgrades include an elevator, sauna, home theatre, rooftop terrace, multiple verandas and a four-car garage. (The above description and pictures are from a Realtor's listing on Multiple List when the property previously was sold and transferred for $5.65 million in 2017. There are no warranties or representations as to its accuracy. Under a power of sale contained in a certain Deed of Trust from Clear Toaster, LLC, dated September 5, 2017 and recorded in Liber 19497, folio 56 and re-recorded in Liber 26452, Folio 181 among the Land Records of Baltimore City, MD, default having occurred under the terms thereof and at the request of the parties secured thereby, the undersigned Substitute Trustees will offer for sale at public auction at the Circuit Court for Baltimore City, at the Clarence M. Mitchell Court House, 100 North Calvert Street, Court House Door, Calvert Street entrance, Baltimore, MD 21202, on JULY 25, 2024 AT 9:15 AM.

