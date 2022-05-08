print-icon
3 American Tourists Found Dead In Mysterious "Health Emergency" At Bahamas Resort

by Tyler Durden
Sunday, May 08, 2022 - 10:05 PM

Three American tourists were found dead inside their hotel room, and a fourth person was hospitalized Friday, at a Sandals resort in the Bahamas, according to local authorities. 

Bahamian Acting Prime Minister Chester Cooper said two men and a woman died at the Sandals Emerald Bay resort on Exuma. A fourth was airlifted to a hospital in nearby Nassau. 

Royal Bahamas Police Force said it was investigating that at least two people sought medical treatment Thursday night after suffering from nausea and vomiting

On Friday, police found a man and woman dead in their hotel room. In a separate hotel room, a man was found dead. All had signs of convulsion but no trauma, police added. 

Sandals confirmed the three deaths to USA Today. A spokesperson for the resort released this statement:

"It is with deep sadness that we can confirm the passing of three guests at Sandals Emerald Bay on May 6, 2022.

"A health emergency was initially reported and following our protocols we immediately alerted emergency medical professionals and relevant local authorities," Stacy Royal, a spokesperson for Sandals, said. 

Minister of Health and Wellness Dr. Michael Darville and his team are expected to arrive on the island this evening to investigate the health emergency. 

"We thought we might have to make a makeshift facility, a mini-hospital ... we believe it's an isolated situation that revolves around four people," Darville said. It remains unclear how the three died. 

