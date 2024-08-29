An Amazonian Superfruit May Reverse Fatty Liver Disease, Study Finds

Authored by Cara Michelle Miller via The Epoch Times (emphasis ours),

Camu camu, a small yet powerful berry from the Amazon rainforest, could be useful in treating non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD), recent research suggests.

juerginho/Shutterstock

“When we compare camu camu versus placebo, [there’s more than] a 15 percent difference in your liver fat in only 12 weeks,” André Marette, a medical professor at Laval University in Quebec and the lead author of the study, told The Epoch Times in an interview.

Camu camu is a berry native to South America, characterized by a deep red color when ripe and a tart flavor, and is about the size of a grape.

NAFLD begins with fat buildup in the liver, which can lead to severe liver conditions, such as liver scarring. Without intervention, NAFLD can potentially progress to fatal liver failure. The condition currently affects more than a quarter of adults in the United States.

The study was published on Aug. 20 in Cell Reports Medicine.

Camu Camu Reduces Liver Fat

In a randomized, double-blind trial, Marette and the research team from Laval University studied 30 overweight adults with high blood lipid levels—a marker for NAFLD—who were given either 1.5 grams of camu camu powder or a placebo daily for 12 weeks.

Participants taking camu camu experienced a nearly 7.5 percent reduction of fat in their livers, as measured by magnetic resonance imaging, while those on the placebo saw a nearly 8.5 percent increase.

This is more than a 15 percent difference, according to the study’s authors, highlighting camu camu’s potential as a powerful natural remedy for fatty liver disease.

Known for its high vitamin C levels, camu camu contains a unique mix of beneficial polyphenols, including ellagic acid and castalagin, both of which have anti-inflammatory properties.

According to the study authors, there is a lack of pharmacological treatments for managing NAFLD which currently primarily relies on lifestyle changes such as diet and exercise, as the condition is closely tied to obesity and diabetes.

Polyphenols and Gut Health

The benefits of camu camu are largely attributed to its impact on fat metabolism. The researchers believe that camu camu’s health effects come from its high concentration of polyphenols which assist in breaking down fat in the liver and inhibit the formation of new fat.

“Our hypothesis was that even a short-term treatment with camu camu would help burn the fat out of the liver,” Marette said.

Camu camu’s effectiveness is enhanced by having a healthy gut microbiome, which consists of beneficial bacteria that help metabolize the polyphenols in camu camu, said Marette.

“The microbiota metabolizes the large polyphenol molecules that cannot be absorbed by the intestine, transforming them into smaller molecules that the body can assimilate to decrease liver fat,” Marette stated in a press release. Those with a well-balanced microbiome are likely to benefit most from camu camu’s effects, he added.

Participants in the camu camu group also showed reductions in key liver enzymes that are typically elevated in NAFLD and indicate liver damage. Additionally, their gut microbiomes exhibited beneficial changes, indicating that gut health is linked to metabolic health.

These improvements occurred without significant changes in body weight or overall body fat, suggesting that camu camu specifically targets liver health rather than general weight loss.

Findings from previous animal studies suggest that camu camu may also reduce body fat stores and body weight over a longer period of time, the researchers say.

To date, there are few studies on risks or concerns associated with consuming camu camu products, with one from 2013 that featured a case study of possible liver injury related to its use. Additionally, because it is high in vitamin C, it may interfere with certain chemotherapy drugs.

Looking Ahead: Advancing Treatment for All Ages

The incidence of NAFLD has surged across all age groups from 2017 and 2021, with the most significant increase observed in children under 17.

According to data from Trilliant Health, NAFLD diagnoses in this age group more than doubled during this period, reflecting a rise in childhood obesity and diabetes.

Future research aims to enhance the benefits of camu camu by identifying which gut bacteria are essential for metabolizing its polyphenols. Marette told the Epoch Times that not all participants experienced the same level of liver fat reduction, which the researchers attribute to variations in “the participants’ gut microbiota composition.”

Marette said that the next step will be to pinpoint the key bacteria needed for metabolizing these polyphenols. Researchers will also investigate the metabolic products of camu camu’s polyphenols to understand their role in reducing liver fat. The team is optimistic that camu camu could become a valuable tool for both prevention and treatment.