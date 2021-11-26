Another Professional Soccer Player Suddenly Collapses In The Middle Of A Game

Authored by Paul Joseph Watson via Summit News,

Yet another professional footballer collapsed suddenly in the middle of a game last night during Real Madrid’s Champions League tie with Sheriff Tiraspol in Moldova.

26-year-old Sherrif Tiraspol winger Adama Traore was seen clutching his chest as he slumped to the ground in the 77th minute.

The Mali attacker remained down as medics rushed on the pitch to help, initially trying to revive him with smelling salts to little success.

“He was seen shaking his head in responses to questions by the medics and was eventually raised to a sitting position before being helped off the field and back to the dressing room,” reports the Daily Mail.

“The Moldovan side have yet to detail the reasons behind why Traore was suffering from chest pains.”

Footballers suddenly collapsing on the field used to be a mercifully rare experience.



It’s now almost a daily one.



Traore’s collapse occurred the night after another player, Sheffield United’s John Fleck, similarly went down during a match against Reading.

Fleck had to be taken off on a stretcher after receiving lengthy treatment and being given an oxygen mask before being taken to hospital.

As we highlighted earlier, when a radio pundit attempting to question whether Fleck had received the COVID vaccine, the live feed to the show was quickly cut.

As we previously reported, major German newspaper Berliner Zeitung recently published a report seeking to answer why an “unusually large number of professional and amateur soccer players have collapsed recently.”

The article listed a large number of recent cases of footballers who have had heart problems or collapsed on the field, in some cases leading to death

Other professional athletes have also recently suffered similar health problems, including 24-year-old Slovak hockey player Boris Sádecký, who tragically died after collapsing on the ice during a match last month.

According to a report by Dr. Yaffa Shir-Raz, there has been a “5-fold increase in sudden cardiac deaths of FIFA players in 2021.”

“So what is causing this sudden epidemic?” asks Shir-Raz

What could be causing all these sudden collapses of otherwise elite, fit and healthy professional athletes?

The mind boggles.

