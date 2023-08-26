Biden's 'Booze Czar' Floats New Possible Guidance Of Only Two Beers A Week

In yet another example of the nanny state's intrusion into the private lives of its citizens, President Biden's so-called 'alcohol czar' revealed to Daily Mail that the United States Department of Agriculture could soon revise its booze guidelines to a meager two drinks a week.

George Koob, director of the US National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism, said the current alcohol intake guidelines are up for review in 2025, which recommend women can have up to one bottle of beer, a small glass of wine, or a shot of liquor per day while men can have two.

Koob was asked in what direction would the current guidelines change. He responded, "I mean, they're not going to go up, I'm pretty sure," adding the USDA could revise its alcohol recommendations to match Canada's guidelines, where people are advised to two drinks per week.

While these new guidelines are being discussed, he said updated versions might not be published until 2025.

"The debate about whether alcohol is good in low amounts has been around for decades, but increasingly studies show that even a small amount can harm your health," Daily Mail said.

Koob's interview comes after a study recently published in JAMA Network Open found an increasing number of Americans are drinking themselves to death.

... and it's not just booze. Since Covid, middle-aged adults 35 to 50 (prime-age workers) have been consuming higher and higher amounts of marijuana and hallucinogens.

Koob pointed out there were "no benefits" to drinking alcohol in terms of improving overall health. He said:

"Most of the benefits people attribute to alcohol, we feel they really have more to do with what someone's eating rather than what they're drinking. "So it really has to do with the Mediterranean diet, socio-economic status, that makes you able to afford that kind of diet and make your own fresh food and so forth. "With this in mind, most of the benefits kind of disappear on the health side."

