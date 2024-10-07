California Reports 3rd Possible Case Of Human Bird Flu

Authored by Naveen Athrappully via The Epoch Times,

California officials are investigating a potential third case of bird flu in humans, with the individual likely getting infected from cows, according to the California Department of Public Health (CDPH).

CDPH confirmed the first two human cases of bird flu in California on Oct. 3. while the third possible case was revealed in an Oct. 5 update.

“The case was identified in a Central Valley individual who had contact with infected dairy cattle,” CDPH said in the update. “Specimens are being sent to the CDC to undergo confirmatory testing.”

There is “no known link or contact” between the third case and the first two reported cases, it noted. This suggests “only animal-to-human spread of the virus in California,” it said.

The two confirmed cases were also in Central Valley, with all three individuals having had contact with dairy cattle at three different farms.

“Like the first two cases, this individual also experienced mild symptoms, including eye redness or discharge (conjunctivitis). None of the individuals have been hospitalized,” the department said.

CDPH assessed that the risk of bird flu infecting the general public was low. People who interact with affected animals, such as workers at poultry or dairy farms, are at a higher risk of contracting bird flu, it said.

The agency advised such individuals to use personal protective equipment such as respirators, gloves, and eye protection when working with animals that are infected or have potentially contracted the virus.

Although milk from sick cows is not permitted in the public supply according to state and federal regulations, milk and dairy products that are pasteurized are safe to consume, as the process inactivates the virus, the CDPH said.

According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, bird flu in cows was detected for the first time in the United States this year.

The virus is widespread among wild birds and has been responsible for outbreaks among poultry in the country since 2022.

In total, 17 human cases have been reported so far this year, as of Oct. 3, in five states—Texas, Michigan, Colorado, Missouri, and California.

Six of these cases were linked to exposure to infected or sick dairy cows, while nine were due to exposure to infected poultry. Colorado registered the highest number of cases, at 10.

Bird Flu in the United States

The first multistate outbreak of bird flu in dairy cows was reported in late March. A few days later, the CDC confirmed a bird flu infection in an individual from Texas who was exposed to these animals.

By Oct. 1, more than 10,000 wild birds with bird flu were identified. More than 100 million poultry birds across 48 states have been affected. As of Oct. 4, outbreaks in dairy cows have been reported across 14 states, with 255 herds impacted.

The CDPH advises people exposed to infected animals to monitor themselves for the following symptoms for 10 days after last exposure—eye redness (conjunctivitis), cough, sore throat, runny or stuffy nose, diarrhea, vomiting, muscle or body aches, headaches, fatigue, ​​trouble breathing, and fever.

“If they start to feel sick, they should immediately isolate, notify their local public health department, and work with public health and health care providers to get timely testing and treatment,” the CDPH said.

A person holds a test tube labeled 'Bird Flu,' on Jan. 14, 2023. Dado Ruvic/Reuters

On Friday, the Administration for Strategic Preparedness and Response’s Center for Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority announced it was providing roughly $72 million to three companies to boost the manufacture of bird flu vaccines as part of national preparedness.

The funds are being provided to CSL Seqirus, Sanofi, and GSK. These firms will “fill and finish additional doses of their influenza A(H5) vaccines from bulk storage into ready-to-use vials or pre-filled syringes so that vaccine[s] will be ready to distribute if needed.”

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has scheduled an Oct. 10 meeting of its Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee to discuss preparedness for countering threats posed by the bird flu virus.