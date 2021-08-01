Can Masturbation Boost Your Immune System to Fight COVID? 

With COVID-19 and the Delta variant spreading worldwide, people have been exploring ways to boost their immune systems. Immunity-boosting supplements, exercising, eating healthy, reducing stress, and quitting smoking are some common strategies to boost the immune system, but now masturbating could be added to the list, according to The Sun.

Jennifer Landa, M.D., a specialist in hormone therapy, has said masturbating might strengthen the body's natural defense forces.

"Masturbation can produce the right environment for a strengthened immune system," Landa told Men's Health.

Men's Health also cited a 2004 study that showed men had more white blood cells 45 minutes after they had a solo orgasm. For those who don't know, white blood cells are part of the body's immune system that help fight infection and other diseases.

According to the study by the Department of Medical Psychology, University Clinic of Essen, Germany, "these findings demonstrate that components of the innate immune system are activated by sexual arousal and orgasm."

Touching oneself might not prevent infection, but orgasms generally help people relax and elevate mood that is key to a healthy immune system.

Dr. Felice Gersh, a gynecologist and obstetrician who specializes in women's health, said chronic masturbation might not prevent COVID, but "it's not going to create harm."

"I think the takeaway message is that there are no negatives from it," Gersh said.

Further research needs to be done to see if masturbation can supercharger the immune system and provide an extra layer of defenses against viruses.