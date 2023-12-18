Cause Of Professional Soccer Player's Sudden Collapse Remains A "Mystery"

Authored by Paul Joseph Watson via Modernity.news

What caused a fit, healthy, young footballer to suddenly collapse in the middle of the pitch during a Premier League game on Saturday remains a “mystery,” according to reports.

29-year-old Luton Town club captain Tom Lockyer suffered a “medical emergency” in the 59th minute of his team’s match against Bournemouth, falling to the ground as fellow players looked on concerned, causing the match to be abandoned.

Premier league match between Bournemouth and Luton was suspended after Luton Town captain Tom Lockyer (29) collapsed on the pitch.

Luton confirmed that Lockyer had a heart attack before collapsing. pic.twitter.com/WySxcYRIRC — karma (@karma44921039) December 18, 2023

The incident was Lockyer’s “second cardiac-related on-field scare in seven months,” reports the Telegraph. “An atrial fibrillation, a heart issue which affects around 1.4 million people in the UK, was cited as the cause of his collapse in May’s Championship Play-Off Final.”

“On Saturday, however, the club says Lockyer suffered cardiac arrest. There has been no confirmation that the two incidents are related,” states the report.

The player had been given the “all clear” after an operation in June yet remains in hospital undergoing tests with the cause of his latest collapse remaining a “mystery”.

Paramedics spent 10 minutes on the pitch treating Lockyer before he was carried off.

Following the incident, many on X inevitably speculated that it was COVID vaccine-related, with one citing Pfizer’s admission that, “Authorized or approved mRNA COVID-19 vaccines show increased risks of myocarditis (inflammation of the heart muscle) and pericarditis (inflammation of the lining outside the heart).”

If you think it's impossible Tom Lockyer collapsed from the vaccine, here are Pfizer's own words:

"Authorized or approved mRNA COVID-19 vaccines show increased risks of myocarditis (inflammation of the heart muscle) and pericarditis (inflammation of the lining outside the heart)" pic.twitter.com/K7lhfQTRoB — Woke Defector (@TheYuriBezmenov) December 16, 2023

Others denounced anyone for even suggesting there might be a link.

If your first thought after watching the Tom Lockyer incident is to talk about the vaccine then you need your head checked. That’s a man’s life, don’t weaponise it to suit your agenda. — Rob (@SaintRob__) December 17, 2023

Just a friendly community reminder that with Tom Lockyer in hospital surrounded by concerned family, if you tweet claiming this is about vaccines and conspiracies, your head needs the most serious of wobbles, both for its intelligence and its utter lack of any class and dignity — Nick Coffer (@nickcoffer) December 16, 2023

From the end of 2020 onwards, numerous professional sports stars suddenly started collapsing and dying at rates never seen before.

According to a report by Dr. Yaffa Shir-Raz, there has been a “5-fold increase in sudden cardiac deaths of FIFA players in 2021.”

In November 2021, German newspaper Berliner Zeitung published a report seeking to answer why an “unusually large number of professional and amateur soccer players have collapsed recently.”

After questions began to swirl about whether vaccine side-effects were playing a role in the spate of incidents, media outlets reassured the public that that this was merely a “coincidence.”

Must be climate change or something.

* * *

