CNN Doctor: Wear Masks At Home And Take Tests On Christmas Morning

Authored by Steve Watson via Summit News,

A resident doctor on CNN told viewers Thursday that they should all be wearing masks at home around other family members and everyone should wake up on Christmas morning and rather than open presents, take COVID tests.

Dr. William Schaffner also said that these restrictions should apply to everyone, even those people who are double and triple vaccinated.

“I recommend that we hang our stockings with care,” Schaffner stated, adding “We have to be careful because we are all going to get together, we should all be vaccinated and preferentially boosted. We should wear our masks if we are uncertain.”

“Another thing we could do is we could all get tested the morning of our getting together,” Schaffner further urged, before sharing a heartwarming story of how his own family did that for Thanksgiving.

“We were all negative. It worked out just fine,” the doctor declared.

Watch:

CNN regular Dr. William Schaffner: “Please wear your mask” at Christmas with your family “whether you’re vaccinated or not” pic.twitter.com/N9fRY9b8sF — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) December 16, 2021

Earlier in the year, Schaffner took to CNN to express his horror at Americans having fun at football games, complaining that they were “breathing too vigorously.”

Schaffner declared “People are cheering and enthusiastic, exhaling with vigor; if there are people infected, they can infect people around them … Nobody was wearing a mask … I’d be very surprised if we didn’t have outbreaks.”

CNN continues its campaign against college football:



“People are cheering and enthusiastic, exhaling with vigor; if there are people infected, they can infect people around them … Nobody was wearing a mask … I'd be very surprised if we didn’t have outbreaks" pic.twitter.com/kVqW4kn8R9 — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) September 7, 2021

Holidays at the Schaffner household sound like an absolute rip roaring fun-fest don’t they?

* * *

Brand new merch now available! Get it at https://www.pjwshop.com/

In the age of mass Silicon Valley censorship It is crucial that we stay in touch. We need you to sign up for our free newsletter here. Support our sponsor – Turbo Force – a supercharged boost of clean energy without the comedown. Also, we urgently need your financial support here.