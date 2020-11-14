Collateral Damage? CDC Admits COVID Lockdowns Sparked Surge In Children's Mental Health Issues

As Joe Biden's COVID advisory team begin to set the narrative for Americans to accept a very strict nationwide lockdown for up to six weeks "because the scientists say so," the CDC has unleashed some rather painful 'science' exposing the collateral damage that tyrannical lockdowns have caused among the youngest members of our society... who can't even vote to 'throw the bums out' who put them in this situation.

Disruptions to daily life during the pandemic lockdowns, anxiety about contracting COVID-19, and social isolation are all taking a toll on children's mental health, a report released Thursday by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention suggests.

The report, based on information from a subset of hospitals in 47 states, "provides timely surveillance data concerning children's mental health in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic."

As pandemic mitigation techniques were implemented to varying degrees of tyranny depending on the governor's political orientation, the average weekly numbers of children's emergency department visits for mental health-related reasons soared.

Compared with 2019, the proportion of mental health–related visits for children aged 5–11 and 12–17 years increased approximately 24%. and 31%, respectively.

In fact, as the chart above shows, at its worst, the proportion of mental health–related ED visits among children increased 66% , from 1,094 per 100,000 during April 14–21, 2019 to 1,820 per 100,000 during April 12–18, 2020

"Many mental disorders commence in childhood, and mental health concerns in these age groups might be exacerbated by stress related to the pandemic and abrupt disruptions to daily life associated with mitigation efforts, including anxiety about illness, social isolation, and interrupted connectedness to school," the report states. Meanwhile, "the majority of (emergency departments) lack adequate capacity to treat pediatric mental health concerns, potentially increasing demand on systems already stressed by the COVID-19 pandemic."

It could be considerably worse, because, as the researchers note, many visits for mental health care occur outside of emergency rooms, "these data likely underestimate the actual number of mental health-related health care visits."

As a reminder, the WHO recently advised that national lockdowns were not an optimal way to control the virus... but it appears Dr. Osterholm and his ilk are unable to contemplate the second-order effects on the social order.

Presumably, the 'scientists' urging lockdowns see children's mental health deterioration as merely collateral damage on the path to control.