Colorado Hospital Set To Deny Kidney Transplant For Unvaxxed Woman

Now that vaccines are widely available and 56% of the US population is vaccinated (significantly missing President Biden's Jul. 4 target of 70%), a little less than half of the country is unvaxxed and subjected to shocking and dehumanizing discrimination, making life very stressful.

Across the country, the hot-button subject entering the fall is COVID vaccination passes for restaurants and football stadiums in certain cities, counties, and or even states. This has made life painful for the unvaxxed (as planned by the administration) who can't go to their favorite eatery or cheer on their favorite sports team.

However, the latest discrimination story of an unvaxxed person is terrifying.

A Colorado woman with stage 5 kidney failure is scrambling to find a new hospital because she and her donor are unvaxxed, and the hospital system has given them 30 days to get vaccinated or be taken off the transplant list.

UCHealth, a healthcare system headquartered in Aurora, Colorado, adopted new transplant rules requiring patients to be fully vaccinated.

"Here I am, willing to be a direct donor to her. It does not affect any other patient on the transplant list," Jaimee Fougner, Leilani Lutali's kidney donor, told Colorado-based news station CBS4.

(credit: Leilani Lutali and Jaimee Fougner)

"How can I sit here and allow them to murder my friend when I've got a perfect kidney and can save her life?" Fougner said.

Lutali received a letter from UCHealth last week explaining she and Fougner had until the end of October to begin the vaccine process, or they would be removed from the transplant list.

"I said I'll sign a medical waiver. I have to sign a waiver anyway for the transplant itself, releasing them from anything that could possibly go wrong," said Lutali. "It's surgery, it's invasive. I sign a waiver for my life. I'm not sure why I can't sign a waiver for the COVID shot."

In August, UCHealth told Lutali that being vaxxed wouldn't be a requirement for the surgery. "At the end of August, they confirmed that there was no COVID shot needed at that time," she said. "Fast forward to Sept. 28. That's when I found out. Jamie learned they have this policy around the COVID shot for both for the donor and the recipient."

Lutali received this letter from the hospital:

Both met at bible study almost a year ago, and for either religious reasons or too many uncertainties, they refuse to take the vaccine.

"It's your choice on what treatment you have. In Leilani's case, the choice has been taken from her. Her life has now been held hostage because of this mandate," Fougner added.

They're still searching for a hospital in Colorado that will do the transplant for unvaxxed people. This is the latest in the shocking discrimination against unvaxxed people.